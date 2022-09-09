Kathaleen McCormick criticizes Elon Musk, a good sign for Twitter

- Advertisement -

That Elon Musk is one of those people with the ability to get into trouble every time he opens his mouth is something that, at this point, is pointless trying to refute. All the myth that has been built around his person has transformed him (if he was not already originally, at least partially) into that type of person who has the superpower of making bread rise every time. that speak. From getting into trouble with the SEC to alienating many (including myself) for his opportunistic, almost parasitic behavior in the crisis of the twelve children trapped in the cave in Thailand. A moment that, for many, marked a before and after, not only because of the unsustainable proposal of the mini submarine, but also because of his furious response to the criticism he received for it. Nevertheless, on this occasion, it seems that the sin has been to speak lessby not submitting information in a timely manner.

His way of proceeding, since he announced his intention to acquire , has also registered lights and shadows. Let us remember, for example, that when the purchase operation was still in force, an investor with a stake in Twitter decided to sue him. Why? Because of the negative statements about the social network that he had been making for weeks, and that have only increased over the months.

Any person with common sense, given the judicial situation they are facing, with a judge whose record is a good sign for Twitter and a bad one for him, and who, already at the hearing to define the date and duration of the trial, was very closer to the position of the social network, any person in those circumstances would have acted with all the caution in the world, trying not to worsen his situation facing the trial. Well, it seems that Elon Musk is the exception… or that he doesn’t have common sense, and personally I prefer the second one.

And it is that the judge, Kathaleen McCormick, has criticized Elon Musk for not providing information, such as text messages, requested by Twitter. McCormick quoted “obvious shortcomings» on Musk’s submission of documents in an order that partially grants Twitter’s request for more records. Additionally, and as we can read in this writing, McCormick also chides Musk for wasting time, stating that there is no time to «jokes«.

For example, at one point in the text, the judge mentions two text messages sent to Musk by Robert Steel, from Parella Weinberg Partners, on June 17 at 9:57 and 10:15. The text at 9:57 asks a question. The 10:15 a.m. text, which reads “Okay. I have it…– implies that Musk replied. «Assuming Musk’s response was not telepathic, one would expect some evidence of it in the defendants’ production of documents. But the defendants did not provide any by the deadline to substantially complete the discovery of documents.“, says the magistrate.

McCormick further wrote that “Musk’s approach to answering interrogations also left a lot to be desired«. After receiving the order of «rrespond to interrogations that required defendants to identify persons with knowledge of relevant facts“Musk’s legal team”supplemented their responses on August 26, but they got it wrong, identifying only a handful of people Twitter was interested in«. Musk later supplemented the information by identifying 491 related people, something she could have done “much earlier,” the judge says.