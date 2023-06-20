Katamari, the new Google game directly in your browser

- Advertisement -

If you are a fan of video games, Google has a surprise for you. Recently, the company has released a fun katamari minigame integrated directly into your browser. Originating from the Bandai Namco series of games, this game allows users to collect items from the quest page and grow a Katamari ball.

How to play the Katamari minigame?

To get started, just search for “Katamari» on Google and click on the Katamari ball icon that appears on the screen. As you move the ball over the page, it picks up images, words, search bars, and other HTML elements. Unlike the original Katamari game, the Google minigame has no time limit, making it a fun way to procrastinate during a long workday.

Lucas Bullen, Google engineer, about the minigame

According to Lucas Bullen, lead software engineer on the Katamari minigame project, the initiative was launched a few days ago. Bullen also revealed that Google has other hidden gaming widgets for fans of titles like Star Fox and The Last of Us.

Minigame performance: computer vs smartphone

Although the Katamari minigame is available on both computers and smartphones, it works best on the former. On a smartphone, the Katamari ball responds more slowly and it becomes awkward to scroll the page while trying to grow the ball.

A Nostalgic Return: We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie

If Google’s minigame has left you wanting more Katamari, you’ll be happy to hear that We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reveriethe second game in the series, has been re-released on the Nintendo Switch on June 2.

With initiatives like this, Google once again demonstrates its commitment to innovation and the creation of unique experiences for users. By integrating games into its browser, Google not only brings a touch of fun to its platform, but also celebrates gaming culture and recognizes its relevance in today’s society.