Kaspersky to the rescue: new tool recovers files hijacked by Conti ransomware

Ransomware can give users a lot of headaches, since they are specialized in hijacking files present on computers. Fortunately, Kaspersky has released a new tool to recover files locked by Conti ransomware, which has dominated these types of attacks since 2019.

Conti was used in several attacks against companies and state institutions, representing 13% of worldwide ransomware attacks in 2020.

According to Kaspersky, the new version of Conti had source code exposed in 2022 after internal conflicts caused by the geopolitical crisis in Europe. The data were disclosed in internet forums, where 258 private access keys, the source code of the malware and pre-compiled decoders that were used to create the file retriever were found.

Among the access keys found, investigations showed that 14 victims gave in to the bandits’ blackmail and paid for the ransom of the files, which would not be necessary with a recovery tool.

You can download Kaspersy’s ransomware-locked file recovery tools from the link below, but it’s always recommended to install a new antivirus on your computer to prevent files from being hijacked again.

Free Kaspersky Ransomware Decryptors – Download

It is worth remembering that banking malware practically doubled in 2022, so it is always recommended to have a good antivirus installed on your computer or cell phone, avoid downloading files and applications from unknown sources, use strong passwords in logins and never expose remote connection services on public networks .

Have you ever been a victim of ransomware or malware? Tell in the comments.