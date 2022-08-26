Karol Sevilla and Pipe Bueno return for a second season of “It was always me”

Two months have passed since it was methe production of Disney+ with Carol Seville Y Pipe Well, was released on the streaming service, and now the cast has ed to the television forums to start the recordings of the second season of this youth series.

The entertainment platform has released this news with some images in which part of the cast can be seen reading the script of this new dramatic and musical adventure, which is the first co-production between Mexico Y Colombia for the entertainment company.

Images of the rehearsals of the new installment were released. (DisneyPlus)

It was announced through a statement that the new episodes will arrive exclusively in 2023 at the service of streaming with a new plot full of mystery, more romance and new original songs, all with the captivating landscapes of Colombia as a setting.

The second season of it was always me will take place three years after the television contest, when its participants get together to record a reunion album with one of the most famous rockstars in Colombia.

Karol Sevilla, protagonist of this story. (DisneyPlus)

As revealed by Disneyin this second season everything in the lives of the protagonists has changed radically: while Lupe (Seville) is installed on Mexico working as a journalist, Noah (Pipe) spends his days in a bar he inherited from his family in Colombia.

Although the reunion album seems like the perfect opportunity to reconnect after so long, everything gets complicated when on the first night a valuable necklace disappears. The Pharaoh gave to his daughter. In mysterious and indecipherable ways, secrets and unknown truths begin to come to light, creating tension between old friends and threatening to destroy the lives they built.

Karol plays a Mexican journalist who also loves to sing. (DisneyPlus)

In addition to Seville Y Okay ‚the cast of this second part is made up of Christian Tappan (The Pharaoh), Jose Julian Gaviria (Philip), simon savi (Charlie), Juliana Velasquez (Angie), Esther Sanz (Sofia), Melanie Dell’Olmo (Zoé), Edward Perez (Benjamin), Duban Prado (Sammy) Y Alexander Gutierrez (Kevin).

As in its first season, the new episodes of it was always me They will present a strong musical component, with original songs performed by Sevilla, Bueno and the rest of the cast, which are produced by Martin Velilla, Andrés Leal and Santiago Prieto.

The second part will be available on the platform in 2023. (Disney Plus)

The second season of it was always me, directed by Monica Boterowill consist of eight 40-minute episodes and will be recorded in different locations in the Colombian cities of Girardot, Sling Y Bogota.

