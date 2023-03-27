Karol G has surprises on Spotify for his fans for the release of his new album

Building on your success in Spotify, Carol G. will be doing a special release of their fourth album called tomorrow will be nice with a series of digital content that users can enjoy prior to the arrival of all the songs.

The Colombian is one of the most important representatives of the urban genre in the world, during 2022 she was the most listened to Latin artist on the application and her song ‘MAMIII’ together with Becky G it became the first Latin female collaboration in history to reach the Top 10 on the app’s global chart.

Making it the first Latina is partnering with Spotify to put out special content before a major release. His fans will have the opportunity to view exclusive clips every two days, giving them clues as to what the songs on his upcoming studio album will be like.

The Colombian will make a special release of her fourth album for Spotify users. Photo: Instagram @karolg

Additionally, album pre-saves will have access to a countdown, album artwork, video clips, track previews and singles, available after release.

All this will allow them to experience the arrival of this album, which will officially arrive on February 24, although few details about this production are known for now, since only the cover was revealed, in which there are references to recent songs by the Colombian as the pyramids of Cairo, Provence and a cat by Gatubela.

Regarding the collaborations that Karol G will have on the album, it is speculated that they will be Bad Gyal & Sean Paul, Quevedo, Angel Dior & Justin Quiles, Sech, Carla Morrison, Maldy, Romeo Santos and Ovy On The Drums.

Spotify will allow you to exclude playlists

The app launched a feature that will help users further customize their experience, as many users were complaining about playlists appearing that were out of their music tastes and appearing for different reasons.

To fix this, the platform added a button called ‘Exclude from your liking profile’. Something that will be useful so that recommendations such as children’s songs that are played for children or music to sleep or relax in completely different contexts do not appear.

This novelty is already available to users in applications for Android and iOSas well as the version for the web and computers.

Using it is simple. All you have to do is open the playlist you want to hide and locate the icon with the three horizontal dots, pressing it will open a menu with several options and one of them will be ‘Exclude from your taste profile’, you will have to click there and done.

For this option to come out, the application will have to be updated or wait for it to gradually reach all users in the coming days.

On repeat, the new trend of Spotify

Spotify It has several alternatives so that people can listen to different songs, each time they want to use the application, and a new trend has been shared on social networks to find out which artists repeat the most within the music platform.

There are several users in Twitter and Instagram who have shared the new album of the songs that people repeat the most on their Spotify accounts. And it has been possible to learn a little more about what listeners are currently listening to on the platform and their top songs that are tuned in the most within the application.

“on repeat”, is the name of this album, where people can search within the application for their list of songs and what they have listened to the most in recent months. The logo can be identified as the sign of the “infinite”. Where people take a screenshot and share it on their social networks.