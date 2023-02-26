5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsKarnataka Cong chief Shivakumar slams BJP for non-fulfillment of promises

Karnataka Cong chief Shivakumar slams BJP for non-fulfillment of promises

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
1567692296 0276.jpg
1567692296 0276.jpg
- Advertisement -





Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Friday lashed out at the ruling BJP over the non-fulfillment of promises made by the BJP and also for the announcement made by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai that a Ram Temple would be built by the Karnataka government.


“Open the BJP manifesto. What have they done for farmers, the electricity, and many other promises made? It is not the duty of government to build temples and mosques,” the Congress leader said on Friday.

- Advertisement -


“Is it what has to be mentioned in the budget (referring to Ram Mandir to be built in Ramanagar),” questioned Shivakumar.


Commenting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that the BJP would provide a corruption-free government in the state, the Congress leader said, “BJP has made this state the corruption capital of the country. Congratulations to Amit Shah who says he will give a corruption-free government in the state.”

- Advertisement -


Reacting to Shah’s statement that infighting is going on within the Congress, he said, “Are we doing wrestling here? What is BSY, CP Yogeshwar, Yatnal, all senior leaders speaking within the BJP? There is infighting within BJP only. What will they speak about us?” he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Josh Hawley’s Advice About the Path of the Republican Party Should Be Listened To – RedState

The opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily represent the...
Tech News

WhatsApp Communities Will Make It Easier To Spread Misinformation, Critics Say

“It works like a pyramid,” said Nemer, whose research focuses...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.