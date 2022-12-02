Kanye West won’t buy Parler, and he’s been kicked out of Twitter again

During October, the joint announcement by Parler, a popular social network among the American conservative public, and Kanye West, an American rapper also known under the stage name Ye, made headlines, in which they declared they had entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the platform.

Finally, the purchase will not materialize, according to what was reported in the last few hours by Parlement Technologies, the company that owns Parler.

Parler and Kanye West mutually suspended the sale of the social network

Parler and Kanye West mutually agreed to back down from their business agreement, as confirmed by the company through a statement sent to the media, which was later replicated by the company through its Twitter account.

As the shared announcement implies, this deal was never really formalized.

“In response to numerous inquiries from the media, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to rescind the intent to sell Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.”informed the company through its ad.

Parlement Technologies also assured that “will continue to look for future growth opportunities and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community”.

One aspect of this news that has aroused some suspicion is how long it took to become public, taking at least half a month to reveal.

Return and new farewell to Twitter

One factor that could have influenced Kanye West’s decision to suspend his intentions to buy Parler is his return to Twitter, facilitated a few days ago by Elon Musk. His account had been suspended on October 9 for violating the social network’s policies, after posting anti-Semitic content.

West’s posts on Twitter, whose account was recovered when Elon Musk came to power, continued to be aligned with the same speech, which was even intensified. Recently, in an interview, he shared his praise for Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, denying the crimes of the Holocaust and stating that the leader of German National Socialism was “a great architect and inventor”, attributing to him the invention of highways and even part of the equipment audio file you are currently working with. His Twitter account has been used to amplify his controversial phrases and the impact they have had.

Clearly, for a person seeking media exposure, a social network with global reach is a more powerful tool than a niche platform. However, faced with his recent actions, Elon Musk himself requested to West exercise restraint, after posting a swastika enclosed in a Star of David, a tweet that was taken down by the Twitter moderation team. Right now West’s account has been terminated.