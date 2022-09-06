Kagi, Neeva, You.com: Trying out the new Google competitors

If you search the internet, you . Several search engine start-ups want to change that. Free from ads and trackers, their search services offer more.

For many years, Google has dominated the search engine market with a global share of around 90 percent. The biggest competitor, Bing, which is operated by Microsoft, only achieves three to five percent, depending on the market research company. However, Google’s dominance has not deterred three young, all US companies from launching new search services: Kagi, and You.com.

Neeva

Neeva was launched by two former Google employees who were unhappy with the way Google overloaded its search results pages with advertising. Neeva is therefore ad-free and should instead be financed via a freemium model. However, the desktop version cannot do without third-party cookies. Neeva’s user interface is also available in German.

The operators are building their own search engine index, but are currently also using results from Bing. For certain topics, Neeva offers topic-specific filters to refine the search. For example, if you search for a programming topic, you can narrow the results to “Official Docs”, “Forums”, “Programming Websites”, “Blogs” and “Code Repos”.

Like other search engines, Neeva can be used anonymously. However, many of the special features are only accessible to users with an account. A basic account is free, while premium accounts for $5 a month include access to BitDefender VPN and the LastPass password manager. However, the premium version is currently only available in the USA.

Neeva provides logged-in users with a personal overview called Dashboard, with information panels for example on stock prices and the local weather, as well as a newsfeed with a customizable selection of sources. Behind the login barrier, users can save their hit links in so-called areas. And they can choose which sources they want more or fewer hits from. Above all, they can have their data stored with certain cloud services searched. To do this, they link their Google, Microsoft or Dropbox accounts to Neeva – very practical.

Neeva offers a browser with an integrated search engine and tracker blocker as an app for Android and iOS. Even while the user is typing in a search term, the app makes suggestions for target sites. The iOS app also offers another feature, NeevaScope, which presents further information about the currently visited website, such as similar sites. The operator has also released Neeva extensions with tracker blockers for Firefox, Safari and Chromium browsers. Under Neeva.xyz he operates a search engine for the Web3.





You.com

You.com stands out from the search engine monotony with its unusual interface. Instead of above the search results, the service arranges tabs for searches for specific media types and topics on the left. For news and video search results, You.com fills all available space with result tiles.

The main search results page is very tidy. Depending on the query, You.com intersperses one or more lists of tiles containing content from specific sources (stages). You.com calls such sources apps. Logged-in users can specify whether they want to see more or less content for more than 150 such websites.

Some of You.com’s special searches, for example “YouCode” for research on developer platforms, “Social” and “Shopping” are fed primarily from the app content. “YouEat” for searching for US delivery services and the English-language interface show that You.com is currently primarily aimed at a US audience. With a goodie linked prominently on the home page, YouWrite, you can have an AI write short texts in English. After all, there are already nine German news sources for German users, from Bild.de to Tagesschau to T-Online.de.

You.com can also be used without an account and without individual adjustments. With or without an account: the service is currently free and ad-free. However, in an interview, founder Richard Socher mentioned the possibility of refinancing You.com through so-called private ads – advertising that does not tell the advertiser anything about the surfer and also does not allow tracking.

You.com gets some of the search results from Bing. The search engine has its own indices for subject-specific queries. The operator provides apps for Android and iOS as well as add-ons for Firefox and Chromium browsers.





Kagi

In order to search at Kagi, you have to set up an account because the service is financed with a freemium pricing model. 50 searches per month are free; If you want unlimited use of Kagi, you pay 10 US dollars a month. Kagi is completely free of ads and trackers.

Like no other service, Kagi offers the possibility to customize the tidy appearance, from the color scheme to the font size to the display of the favicons of the websites found. By default, inline images, news and videos, instant replies, related searches and many other elements known from other search engines are enabled. But you can deactivate it with Kagi.

The search service also allows the user to manually intervene in the ranking. The service displays a crystal ball next to each search result. If the user clicks on it, he can block, downgrade or upgrade content of the domain in question for the future.

Search results can be filtered with so-called lenses. They limit results to specific file types, regions, time periods, and sites, or exclude specific websites or search terms. You can also set up such lenses yourself – custom search engines. If you want to search for other services from the Kagi search form, you can use shortcuts, so-called bangs (which originally come from DuckDuckGo).

Kagi maintains its own index for websites and news. The search engine also includes results (anonymized) from competitors such as Google and Bing and vertical sources such as Wikipedia. The operator provides add-ons for Firefox, Safari and Chromium browsers.

Conclusion

How pleasantly tidy a search results page without advertising is! And it is also very reassuring when the search service does not track searches on the Internet. Another important thing the three providers have in common is the adaptability of the search results: you are no longer at the mercy of an algorithm, but can help determine the ranking to a certain extent.

All three services enrich the search engine sector with even more good ideas. It’s fun to try them out. It remains to be hoped that the young companies will find viable business models – perhaps there are enough experienced users who no longer simply want to accept the results that Google gives them.

