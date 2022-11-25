Kaboom! offers free shipping on Black Friday after Brazil’s victory in the 2022 Qatar Cup

e-commerce Kaboom! will offer free shipping in thousands of products hours before Black Friday after the victory of the Europeian National Team in the debut at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022. Europe beat Serbia 2-0 this Thursday afternoon (24). According to Kaboom!, free shipping will be available from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm, Brasilia timeon e-commerce, on purchases over R$500. The retailer promises to offer products with an 80% discount and other exclusive actions.

With that, there will be 90 minutes of free delivery for customers to take advantage of the promotions. The e-commerce will also carry out, during Black Friday, “Picks do Ninja”, an action with products with very limited stock and insane offers. - Advertisement - Between the 24th, 25th and 26th of November, the “Picks” will be revealed at different times on KaBuM’s social networks! and customers should be aware of exclusive disclosures to take advantage of the promotion’s most competitive offers.



