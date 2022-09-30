Kaboom! announces exclusive PlayStation 5 pre-order with FIFA 23 and an extra controller

The e-commerce platform KaBuM! announced, this Thursday (29), the arrival of another new console batch PlayStation 5 to your product inventory. Sony devices will be sold in bundles together with the game FIFA 23. According to the company, the stock has a version of the PlayStation 5 with physical or fully digital media accompanied by a game, in addition to the option with an , as an opportunity offered by KaBuM!.

announces-exclusive-PlayStation-5-pre-order-with-FIFA-23-and.jpeg" width="660" height="345">



Prices start from R$ 4,299.90 and the website will be updated around 11 am tomorrow, Friday (30). Therefore, it is worth keeping an eye out as PS5 stocks usually run out in a few seconds, according to the store. It is worth mentioning that the offer should only be available at the end of the morning of this Friday (30) on the promotion page on KaBuM!.

Close to the global launch, FIFA 23 is now available for those who purchased the Ultimate edition, the most expensive version of the game. For the others, the game arrives already nthis Friday (30) for PS4PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Mozilla adds advertising in Firefox suggestions It is worth remembering that in the new generation of consoles and PC, FIFA 23 debuts the new movement system called HyperMotion 2, which promises to reproduce very faithfully the behavior of real athletes.