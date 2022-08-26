Justice decides that company will have to compensate worker embarrassed in WhatsApp group

THE 2nd Labor Court of the city of Pedro Leopoldo, in Minas Gerais (MG), decided that a former employee of a lime , in Belo Horizonte, will have to be d for receiving embarrassing messages from co-workers at the Whatsapp. The judge’s decision Juliana Campos Ferro Lage foresees the payment of R$ 2 thousand in compensation. All started after a video in which the packaging operator appears dancing in a moment of leisure circulate in the work group.

After that, the plaintiff claims that he received several messages from co-workers, with sayings such as "faggot" and "who bites the pillowcase". One of the conversations asked the man to dance to the song Na Boquinha da Garrafa, by the group É o Tchan. In the process, the operator said he had formally communicated the whole situation to his superiors, but that no action was taken. The video was sent to the working group on February 6, 2020 and a witness confirmed the entire case.

The magistrate responsible for the process gave the worker the cause and understood that the omission on the part of the company has been proven. As the decision can no longer be appealed, the company will have to indemnify the former employee for moral damages. The Google search engine gets smarter: these are the news that will reach your mobile “It is true that human dignity cannot be measured in money, but, if the damage is configured, in the worst case, the offended party can feel partially relieved with the softening in the form of material compensation. In addition, the measure has a pedagogical aspect, in the sense of alerting the offender so that he does not persist in an attitude of this nature”, said the judge.