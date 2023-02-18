Just when you think Biden can’t say ANYTHING dumber he makes GROSS claim about lynching (watch) – twitchy.com

Wonder if Biden’s pal Robert Byrd told him these things about lynching.

Seriously.

Do our ‘betters’ (ha!) on the Left and Democrats NOT see that this guy is a walking, talking, train wreck? Do they not cringe every time he gets in front of a mic to speak? Claiming that some people today still want Black Americans lynched? Want to celebrate it with their families?

What?

Watch:

Biden on lynching: “White families gathered to celebrate the spectacle, taking pictures of the bodies … Some people still want to do that” pic.twitter.com/oNY0x9UKcv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 17, 2023

Ummm … k.

We get it, he needs to pretend lynching wasn’t already ILLEGAL to make a big deal out of signing useless legislation that made lynching super DUPER illegal, but this is just pathetic. Even for Biden which is saying a lot.

Biden seems to know about lots of people that literally nobody else has ever heard of. — L.M.Whistleblower (@laurenmarie10) February 17, 2023

Surprised he’s not shaking their invisible hands.

How disgusting. Democrats solely were responsible for lynching. And who, exactly, still wants to do that? He also takes credit for the civil rights act, which he was not part of, and the Democrats filibustered for 60 days. pic.twitter.com/mSGijUKylP — Shadyhugs (@Shadyhugs) February 17, 2023

Democrats fought the passage of Civil Rights.

Joseph.

I’m so surprised a race baiting egomaniac who claimed a morally upstanding guy wanted to put black people back in chains so he could personally benefit is spewing this toxic lunacy… — M0ser (@TM0s41) February 17, 2023

Totally surprised.

Yuuuuup.

It was his own damn party doing the lynching – so I guess he should know. — TeamNetworks.net (@TeamNetworksUSA) February 17, 2023

Fair point. Guess Democrats would know better than anyone.

***

***

