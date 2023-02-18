5G News
Just when you think Biden can't say ANYTHING dumber he makes GROSS claim about lynching (watch) – twitchy.com

Just when you think Biden can’t say ANYTHING dumber he makes GROSS claim about lynching (watch) – twitchy.com

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
byden and byrd.png
byden and byrd.png
Wonder if Biden’s pal Robert Byrd told him these things about lynching.

Seriously.

Do our ‘betters’ (ha!) on the Left and Democrats NOT see that this guy is a walking, talking, train wreck? Do they not cringe every time he gets in front of a mic to speak? Claiming that some people today still want Black Americans lynched? Want to celebrate it with their families?

What?

Watch:

Ummm … k.

We get it, he needs to pretend lynching wasn’t already ILLEGAL to make a big deal out of signing useless legislation that made lynching super DUPER illegal, but this is just pathetic. Even for Biden which is saying a lot.

Surprised he’s not shaking their invisible hands.

Democrats fought the passage of Civil Rights.

Joseph.

Totally surprised.

Yuuuuup.

Fair point. Guess Democrats would know better than anyone.

***

***

