Just ignore it: iTunes Connect Mail asks you to correct your bank details

An error occurred when sending an email from the Apple Music team. In another message, Apple apologizes.

An email from the Apple Music team irritated some users worldwide on Thursday. It said in English that the bank stored in iTunes were invalid and needed to be updated. What read to some as a spam message or a classic phishing attempt turned out to be genuine email from Apple. However, there was a mishap behind it. In the meantime, Apple has clarified the whole thing with a second email.

This is iTunes Connect The message was confusing for many recipients because they had no connection with iTunes Connect, which was stated in the header. iTunes Connect is the back end of Apple’s online stores for music, podcasts, books, films and TV programs. Media professionals can store and manage their productions there. Until June 2018, iTunes Connect was also the contact point for app developers. Today they have their own portal called App Store Connect. Second Mail on Sales Tax in Canada Users who were informed by the Apple Books team via iTunes Connect that a reduced sales tax now applies in Canada also spoke up online. This message can also be safely d – but unlike the other message, it did not encourage people to take action. In both cases, these are genuine emails from Apple and are harmless. If this is the case, users should also not block the sender addresses so that Apple does not block messages that have been sent ly in the future.

