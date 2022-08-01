HomeTech GiantsAppleJust ignore it: iTunes Connect Mail asks you to correct your bank...

Just ignore it: iTunes Connect Mail asks you to correct your bank details

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
just ignore it itunes connect mail asks you to correct.jpg
just ignore it itunes connect mail asks you to correct.jpg
- Advertisement -

An error occurred when sending an email from the Apple Music team. In another message, Apple apologizes.

An email from the Apple Music team irritated some users worldwide on Thursday. It said in English that the bank details stored in iTunes connect were invalid and needed to be updated. What read to some as a spam message or a classic phishing attempt turned out to be genuine email from Apple. However, there was a mishap behind it. In the meantime, Apple has clarified the whole thing with a second email.

This is iTunes Connect

The message was confusing for many recipients because they had no connection with iTunes Connect, which was stated in the header. iTunes Connect is the back end of Apple’s online stores for music, podcasts, books, films and TV programs. Media professionals can store and manage their productions there. Until June 2018, iTunes Connect was also the contact point for app developers. Today they have their own portal called App Store Connect.

Second Mail on Sales Tax in Canada

Users who were informed by the Apple Books team via iTunes Connect that a reduced sales tax now applies in Canada also spoke up online. This message can also be safely ignored – but unlike the other message, it did not encourage people to take action.

In both cases, these are genuine emails from Apple and are harmless. If this is the case, users should also not block the sender addresses so that Apple does not block messages that have been sent correctly in the future.

A leak puts a date that you could reserve your iPhone 12

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Aerosol made with copper nanowires could have antimicrobial properties

For a long time, copper has been used in the manufacture of objects that...
Apple

Backup strategies for travel photos – and other summer smartphone tips

Entertainment

Harry Potter turns 42: what is the best and worst movie? Where to see them?

Harry Potter over the years it became one of the most important book and...
Android

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, secrets? No thanks: the renderings of all colors

The rumors have come full circle, there is nothing left to see on the...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.