Just Dance 2023: fun even for those with two left feet! Analysis / Review

On the last November 22nd, Ubisoft launched Just Dance 2023, a new chapter of one of its most acclaimed franchises, which brings a series of new features and improvements, promising to take the saga to a new level and expanding the possibilities for consumers and for the developer itself. TechSmart had the chance to test this release and we will bring you in this review an overview of what to expect, the changes, the playlist, what pleased and what is not so good. the new interface

As part of its changes for the 2023 edition, the new Just Dance features a completely revamped interface, which promises to be much more intuitive and simple to use, even for those who have never had contact with the franchise. - Advertisement - Having never been a regular user of Just Dance, I must say that I was a little lost at first, not quite understanding all of the panel’s features and wanting to jump straight into dancing. Fortunately, a short time later I was already used to the system and I saw that it really is very intuitive and well divided, being even very organic in relation to the songs I had chosen to play, providing suggestions of other songs that could also please me.

We’re talking about a completely diverse and eclectic game here, including everything from Lady Gaga to Evanescence, so we also have some equally diverse playlists. I found the predefined sets very interesting and they make life a lot easier for players, including options such as more difficult songs, for exercising, the ones that are popping around the world and so on. As for the performance of this technical part, I must say that I found the interface somewhat poorly optimized on the Nintendo Switch, showing slowness and even some crashes, which is curious, considering that this type of problem does not happen during the game itself . The reformulation is not restricted only to the menus, but also to the art direction of the songs themselves, which have become increasingly detailed and give us an air of those super elaborate presentations carried out during the period of the coronavirus pandemic, when the great artists could not perform. live to a large audience.

- Advertisement - Interestingly, the game seems to tell a story with each song, being much more than just “looking at the screen and dancing”, many fans will be able to catch references to other games in the franchise, which is very interesting, considering that we don’t have no narrative focus here.

As we mentioned above, Just Dance 2023 is a completely different game and this is very clear from the playlist, which spares no effort to try to include the most diverse musical genres possible. Names like Harry Styles, Ava Max, BTS and even Linkin Park are among the main playlist of 40 songs in the game. Although the title features the rescue of some songs from previous editions, such as the song Toxic by Britney Spears, it takes the opportunity to remodel and modernize some aspects, which is great for those who follow the franchise for a long time. - Advertisement - The highlight here is that in addition to receiving content updates over time, Ubisoft also takes the opportunity to launch the Just Dance+ service, which further expands the game’s repertoire with a list of 150 unreleased songs and past editions, which should ensure you enjoy the game for a long time.

Through this service, Ubisoft begins to implement the idea that perhaps it is looking to transform the Just Dance franchise itself into a live service, which means that fans no longer need to buy a new game every year, but rather go buying new music, customizing accessories, and so on. Although many are not fans of the idea of ​​games as a service, I must say that Just Dance is the ideal title for this and could have great commercial potential for Ubisoft, even more so if the game is free and offers paid content, but who am I to tell them how they should run their games, right? Something that bothered me a little about this service is that the plans are a little confusing, since Ubisoft decided to divide the subscription levels into minutes, instead of days or months. In any case, fans who buy the game can test the service for free for a period of 30 days, which is a nice perk.

In addition to the real objective of having fun and entertaining, Just Dance can also be a great way to practice physical activity, especially for those who are sedentary and too lazy to try conventional methods (such as the one I wrote about). Of course, there are no official medical recommendations in the game and it’s always good to exercise with expert supervision, especially for those with respiratory or heart problems, but either way, it’s nice to be able to think you’re burning calories while playing. Those who don’t have much physical fitness and want to take a chance on this journey should be aware that muscle pain will be inevitable, but that’s part of the fun of the game and motivates you to keep trying to hit all the steps without making mistakes.

After years, Ubisoft has finally answered the fans’ requests and launched an online multiplayer mode for Just Dance, which further expands the possibilities for players, especially those who don’t have a very large space to play together with friends or family. . The system is very intuitive and even has scoreboards at the end to highlight the best scores of the match, which is certainly a welcome challenge for the most competitive. It is worth mentioning that the game also has songs dedicated to two dancers with joint steps, which is also a great way to encourage this multiplayer gameplay, even from a distance.

Not everyone likes to dance and that’s okay, but as a newcomer to the franchise, I have to say that I was pleasantly surprised by how infectious the Just Dance experience can be. Even knowing that I’m not a first-class dancer, I decided to put my shame and inhibitions aside to start taking chances and I had a lot of fun, especially when I tested the gameplay with the familiars. Just Dance certainly has its niche (which is constantly growing), but I have to say that it is an extremely fun, well-produced game that promises to last for a long time. Even though it’s not a regulated physical activity or anything like that, I’ve never seen myself sweating in front of the TV while playing video games and that was really good to mitigate a little my guilt for sedentary lifestyle. The fact that the game also allows you to play using only one cell phone to monitor your movements, excluding the need for a special controller, also makes everything much simpler and more inclusive. We still don’t know if Ubisoft intends to abandon the idea of ​​​​launching annual games and go to a live service, but the 2023 edition certainly shows that this has the potential to happen and work, as long as it is done in the right way. It remains to be seen how fans will react to this change.

art direction of intuitive playlists intuitive playlists Chance to succeed as a game as a service Chance to succeed as a game as a service online multiplayer system online multiplayer system Physical activities Physical activities Easy for beginners Easy for beginners Confusing subscription plans on Just Dance+ Confusing subscription plans on Just Dance+ Poorly optimized menus on Nintendo Switch Poorly optimized menus on Nintendo Switch

Graphics I was really impressed with the new art direction for the characters and backgrounds. gameplay Everything is fluid and made to please both newbies and veterans, even lacking a little innovation compared to the previous ones. Soundtrack Songs to please all tastes. Immersion I felt inside a music video. ease of use Menu optimization could be better, especially on Switch. Total Grade Even though it is not extremely innovative in terms of gameplay, we have another great title in the franchise here.

