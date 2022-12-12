Just Cause Mobile is delayed again and won’t launch in 2022

Update (12/12/2022) – GS

While many have returned to normal life after the coronavirus pandemic, the video game industry continues to suffer the fallout from this health disaster, with many games having to be postponed even more than once. The mobile version of Just Cause is a clear example of this, as it was supposed to be released in 2021, but ended up being postponed by the development team for this year. Unfortunately, the title had to be delayed once again and will not arrive on Android and iOS in 2022. Through its official Twitter account, the game revealed that it was unable to launch this year and indicated that more information will be revealed later.

An update to the global launch of Just Cause Mobile. pic.twitter.com/6bggg1kPEm — Just Cause: Mobile (@justcausemobile) December 12, 2022

- Advertisement - It is worth mentioning that, a few days ago, Square Enix registered a new patent for the Just Cause brand, but it is not clear if this is related to the mobile game or if it is an unreleased title in the saga for PC and consoles. The last release of the franchise was Just Cause 4, which was not as successful as its predecessor. There is still the possibility that a Switch version will be released before an unreleased game, but as always, we have to wait for the official announcement to find out. Are you looking forward to the launch of Just Cause Mobile?

Update (07/13/2021) – GS

Just Cause Mobile is delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic

Just Cause Mobile is delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic

Even though many countries are already returning to normal post-pandemic coronavirus, the effects of the virus are still felt in various sectors of the entertainment industry, especially in relation to movies and video games.

As we have seen happen with several titles from last year and the beginning of this year, Just Cause Mobile will also have its launch postponed. Through its official Twitter account, the game published a statement about the postponement. In the text, the development team thanks the fans for their affection and reveals that the release has been postponed to 2022🇧🇷 This is due to the new work adaptations as a result of the pandemic. The message also informs that more content about the game will be released closer to launch, so it is likely that we will be without images and videos of the game for a while, which is quite sad, even more so when considering that the last trailer was released in March this year.

We have an important Just Cause: Mobile announcement to share. pic.twitter.com/zYW8csSSUs — Just Cause: Mobile (@justcausemobile) July 12, 2021

Were you looking forward to the mobile version of Just Cause?

Original text – 03/19/2021

Square Enix Presents: new trailer for Just Cause Mobile and two more mobile games were presented

Yesterday (18) the producer Square Enix held the digital event “Presents”, where it presented several games that will be released in the coming months, or years, by the company. Among the novelties, three titles focused on cell phones were shown, showing the effort to be able to meet the growing demand of mobile gamers. Among the titles shown is Just Cause Mobile, which was already announced by Square, but ended up having more details revealed in the new trailer, where the proposal of the game focused on devices with Android and iOS systems was clear.

The smartphone version of Just Cause will feature Rico Rodriguez, but will also feature some characters who will work in partnership with the protagonist, focusing on helping to complete missions, as well as exploring the three environments present in the open-world game. The game is expected to be released later this year for both mobile platforms, but the period for this has not yet been revealed.

Another mobile game that may also be released soon by the company is Space Invaders. The game is the result of a partnership between Taito and Square Enix Montreal, and brings a different dynamic within the modern visual style, as it will be portrayed in Augmented Reality. There is still no information on the release date on the game’s website, but it is possible to sign up to find out when the release takes place. Like Just Cause, it will also feature versions for Android and iOS systems.