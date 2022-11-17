Just after Christmas! Delivery time for the iPhone 14 Pro line is more than a month in Brazil

The delivery time for cell phones Apple iPhone 14 Pro​ has been in Europe for more than a month for purchases made on the official Apple website. With that, those interested in buying directly from the manufacturer will only receive the product after Christmas. As we have seen in Apple’s official virtual store, the estimated time for delivery of an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max in Europe it’s just after Christmas, on the 27th of Decembermaking some Christmas presents unfeasible.





The situation is not exclusive to our country, in Portugal and the United States, for example, delivery forecasts in this country are over six weeks, reaching December 27, as pointed out by the MacRumors website. - Advertisement - The reason for the delay would be the lockdowns in China, in addition to other logistical issues that are delaying Apple production. the company itself already admitted that there is an impact on the manufacture of devices due to these issues.





In turn, the iphone 14 it’s the 14 plus are available in most configurations in Europe, Portugal and the USA. The most basic models of the new series seem not to have been as affected by the problems in China. The company Foxconn, which planned to produce 85 million iPhones in the current quarter, should only be able to deliver 79 million precisely because it is operating at reduced capacity. On the other hand, demand for the devices remains high. It is worth noting that it is also possible to find the devices in retail store chains with prompt delivery.