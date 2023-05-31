June 2023 Xbox Games with Gold Brings Adios and The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Adiós is a first-person game about sticking to a complicated decision.

You are a pig farmer in Kansas. It’s October. Mornings are always freezing cold, and you’ve decided you’re no longer okay with letting the mob use your pigs to dispose of bodies. When your old friend – a hit man – arrives to deliver a new corpse, you’ve finally mustered up the courage to tell him you’re out.

Your friend doesn’t want you to leave the game. He knows there’s no such thing as “give up”, and he’ll try to convince you that you’re making a mistake. You spend the day running errands and exploring every nook and cranny of an authentic Midwestern US environment alongside the man who will have no choice but to kill you if he doesn’t convince you to stay.

How you react will determine the rest of your life.

Adios is goodbye.