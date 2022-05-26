June 2022 Android patch, updated devices: Galaxy Tab S7 + anticipates everyone

It’s hard to say how many months now Samsung turns out to be the first producer to implement the latest security patches made available by Google on one of its devices. Sometimes far the first, as in this case in which Samsung rings the charge over a week before it is time to change the calendar page.

The first Android device to receive June 2022 patch is Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + 5Gin which direction the build is coming T976BXXU2CVE5 equipped, in fact, with the most recent safety measures. The rollout started from Europe, and in the next few hours it will also reach active devices in Italy, assuming it has not already done so. Last month, Samsung’s latest high-end tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, led the way.

We will update the article as always as devices receive the June security patches.

PATCH JUNE 2022: DEVICES UPDATED