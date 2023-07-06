July 4th blowout! Save up to 50% on Dell laptops and monitors

- Advertisement -

Dell recently launched its fourth of July sale and we couldn’t be more jazzed over here at PCWorld. Whether you’re on the hunt for a luxurious 2-in-1 laptop or a high refresh rate gaming monitor, you can nab these items for up to 50% off. If you’re not sure where to begin your search, don’t sweat it. We combed through Dell’s website and rounded up the best deals available right now. That said, you better act sooner rather than later, as the summer sale is here for only a limited time. Read on to learn more.

Laptops

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, which we’ve highlighted below, deserves its own call-out because it’s so versatile. You can swing the screen around 360 degrees and use it like a tablet or prop it up like a camper’s tent for movie watching. It also weighs just 3.61 pounds, which is pretty lightweight.

Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU/Intel Iris Xe GPU/8GB RAM/512GB of SSD storage, $649.99 ($150 off on Dell)

XPS 13 Laptop, Intel Core i7-1250U CPU/Intel Iris Xe GPU/16GB RAM/512GB of SSD storage, $849.00 ($250 off on Dell)

G16 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU/Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU/16GB RAM/512GB of SSD storage, $1,149.99 ($150 off on Dell)

Desktops

Dell is offering a great variety of deals across all of their desktop lines. If you’re looking for a good all-around home office computer then the Inspiron Desktop has solid performance features highlighted by the Core i7-13700 CPU and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. You’ll be able to take on all of your productivity and web browsing tasks and enjoy a little bit of gaming on the side.

Inspiron Desktop, Intel Core i7-13700 CPU/Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU/16GB RAM/512GB of SSD storage, $999.99 ($270 off on Dell)

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14, Ryzen 9 5950X CPU/Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU/32GB RAM/1TB of SSD storage, $1,899.99 ($1,500 off on Dell)

Inspiron 24 All-in-one desktop, Core i7-1355U CPU/Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU/16GB RAM/512GB of SSD storage, $949.99 ($250 off on Dell)

Monitors

We’ve got a couple of solid offerings in the bulleted list below. However, the Dell G3223Q gaming monitor is a real standout because of its 4K resolution and fast 144Hz refresh rate. That’s absolutely bananas! Whether you’re into competitive games that require split-second responses or just want to enjoy a beautiful RPG experience, this monitor should provide top-notch visuals.