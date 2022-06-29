July 28: Apple will present its financial report for the last quarter

- Advertisement -

Needless to say, Apple is, if not the most valuable company, then perhaps one of the top five most valuable in the world. Every quarter it presents its financial results that span, as we know, quarters, and it always comes out clearly victorious in numbers. We believe that now it will not be less. After it was announced that next July 28 will announce the latest results.

Apple hopes to continue breaking records in the report that will come out on July 28

we already have a date for Apple to show the world the latest financial report of results that corresponds to the last quarter (corresponds to the third quarter of 2022, April, May and June). On July 28, Apple will show the sales results on paper. We already know that for quite some time it has not given exact figures for terminal sales, but it does in terms of increase and income. Therefore, a very approximate calculation can be made. Now begins a temporary window in which analysts will make their bets.

We have to take into account that some new devices have been presented and that those will be the ones that give Apple a big boost in this last quarter. Now, you cannot count on what was presented at the WWDC on June 6, which are elements that should come out later. But that promising future that awaits the company does have an impact on the present. I already tell you that his present is promising but your future is bright.

By this time last year, Apple disclosed that it had generated $21.7 billion in profit on revenue of $81.4 billion, which was a record in the June quarter. An increase of 9% year over year. The company also reported a profit of 25 billion and earnings per share of 1.52. We do not know if that record will be broken but of course we have some figures to start comparing.

With the exception of the iPad, whose sales were significantly affected due to supply constraints, all other segments of Apple grew compared to last year.

The company’s sales continue to grow and we believe that despite the limitations in the supply chains, which for the moment have not been noticed in the deliveries of, for example, the new MacBook Pro, Apple will continue to grow and surely the figures announced at the end of July will be very good.