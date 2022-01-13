JP Morgan expects a holiday quarter with record revenue for Apple

According to the investment bank JP Morgan, Apple could announce the next January 27 of the financial data above expectations with record revenue despite the shortage of components that is affecting the entire supply chain.

Samik Chatterjee, an analyst at JP Morgan, predicts that Apple will shatter all of its previous records in the first quarter of 2022, corresponding to the fourth solar quarter of 2021, reaching a turnover of 119 billion dollars, a clear increase compared to the record of 111.4 billion dollars reached in the same holiday quarter last year. Wall Street currently expects the Cupertino company to report revenues of $ 118 billion.

Compared to the latest earnings report, a quarter in which Apple achieved revenue of $ 83.4 billion, Apple’s stock was up 15% outperforming the S&P, which was up only 3% over the same period.

According to Chatterjee, expectations on iPhones will end up being better than expected with shipments that will reach 83 million units, albeit held back by supply problems. Higher revenue is also expected for the next quarter due to achieving inventory balance and improving supply chain conditions.

In the past few weeks, we recall, Apple has become the world’s first company a exceed $ 3 trillion capitalization, which is the total value of all its outstanding shares. This milestone comes after an increase of more than 40% in the share value recorded over the last year.