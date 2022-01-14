Josh Boyd funeral mass remembers ‘funny character’ who was ‘good to people’

Josh Boyd was remembered as a “a character, with a good sense of humour” who was “good to people” during his funeral mass today.

The 19-year-old from Ballymun was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash on New Year’s Day.

Josh, whose partner is expecting a baby boy within weeks, was killed after the motorbike he was riding struck a lamppost on Sillogue Road at around 3.30pm.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after the crash, however Josh was pronounced dead a short time later.

His funeral mass took place in the The Church of the Holy Spirit, Sillogue at 10am today.

He was then buried in the St. Paul’s Section of Glasnevin cemetery.

The mass began with gifts representing Josh’s life being brought to the altar.

His girlfriend Chloe brought up a scan of their baby, who is due to be born in a few weeks.

Other gifts presented included sweets, his Playstation and his housecoat and slippers.

Parish Priest Father Declan then paid tribute to Josh, calling him a “real charmer”.

He said: “Josh was the youngest of his family. They say he was a mammy’s boy and he was spoiled by all of his brothers and sisters, being the baby in the family.

“Josh made his confirmation here in this church, it was back in April 2015. He was godfather to his nephew during the summer there in the Virgin Mary Church.

“I think it was Josh who picked up his nephew and nearly threw him head first into the font when he was to be baptised. The little lad was running around.”

“Josh was a character, with a good sense of humour. He was funny, and as the family said, he was a real charmer.”

Father Declan spoke about Josh’s love for his housecoat and his history with Irish dancing.

“You saw from the gifts brought up there that he loved wearing his housecoat and slippers and especially his mother’s, say no more.

“He loved his music, especially the rap and so on.

“I won’t say much about the pizza and takeaways and so on, we’ll probably hear more about that at the end of the mass.

“But did you all know Josh was into Irish dancing? The lads are probably surprised. Anyway the evidence is there, I saw him in action and he made a great effort.

“New Year is a time for looking forward. And Josh and Chloe were really, really looking forward to the arrival of their new baby. We shouldn’t be here today. It’s just so sad that Josh won’t be here to welcome his new baby in the next few weeks.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, Joanne thanked the community for their support over the past two weeks.

She said: “We would like to thank the neighbours of Marewood Crescent, the fantastic Ballymun community, Father Declan, Pat and McGuills directors, Supervalu, Selena and her clang, and Erika for her beautiful flowers.

“We were really, really taken aback by the Ballymun community who support my sister and Joey and their siblings. You all need to give yourselves a round of applause. Well done everybody.”

The mass ended with the song “Blinded By Your Grace”.

