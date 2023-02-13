5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsJony Ive’s latest design is the emblem for King Charles’ coronation

Jony Ive’s latest design is the emblem for King Charles’ coronation

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
seal.jpg
seal.jpg
- Advertisement -

Jony Ive and his design firm LoveFrom designed the emblem for the coronation of King Charles III, according to a new page on the Royal Family’s website. The emblem will be used throughout the festivities surrounding the king’s coronation in May and on official coronation merchandise.

“It is such an honour to be able to contribute to this remarkable national occasion, and our team is so very proud of this work,” Ive said in a statement about the emblem. “The design was inspired by King Charles’ love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world.

“The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom. The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion.”

- Advertisement -

The coronation emblem isn’t actually Ive and LoveFrom’s first work for King Charles. The design firm also made the Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes sustainability efforts from private companies, in partnership with the then Prince of Wales in 2021.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

China Spots UFO Flying Near City…

China Spots UFO Flying Near City... ...
Tech News

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 may bring periscopic sensor to improve in zoom, reveals rumor

Presented in August last year, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 may be in the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.