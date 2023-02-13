Jony Ive’s latest design is the emblem for King Charles’ coronation

- Advertisement -

Jony Ive and his design firm LoveFrom designed the emblem for the coronation of King Charles III, according to a new page on the Royal Family’s website. The emblem will be used throughout the festivities surrounding the king’s coronation in May and on official coronation merchandise.

“It is such an honour to be able to contribute to this remarkable national occasion, and our team is so very proud of this work,” Ive said in a statement about the emblem. “The design was inspired by King Charles’ love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world.

“The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom. The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion.”

The coronation emblem isn't actually Ive and LoveFrom's first work for King Charles. The design firm also made the Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes sustainability efforts from private companies, in partnership with the then Prince of Wales in 2021.