Jon Hamm to join Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the third season of “The Morning Show”

In January of this year, Jon Ham he joined to AppleTV+ to make a commercial in which the actor of Mad Men He joked that all the big-name actors were working on the streaming service except him.

In the comic commercial, Hamm he’s relaxing at home as he scrolls through the streaming platform’s list of star-studded deals. In doing so, the actor realizes that he is outside, as he lists several top-tier artists with upcoming projects. Manzana on a list that does not include it.

This year Jon Hamm also presented the movie “Top Gun: Maverick”. (Reuters)

Addressing the camera, jon says, “Hey Apple, did I do something to offend you? I mean, Samuel L Jackson, billie eilish, Tom Holland. doChris Evans? what about Jon Ham?”. Ad Everyone except Jon Hamm received a nomination for Emmy for best commercial

Well, it seems that six months later the streaming platform has “heard his prayers”, since it has been announced that the two-time winner of the Golden Globe has joined the cast of the third season of The Show.

Hamm will play Paul Marks in this show starring Y Witherspoonwhose character is described as “a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA”, which will attract Cory (billy crudup), Alex (Aniston) Y Bradley (Witherspoon) to his life and his problems.

The actor becomes the latest hire for the third season of the drama Manzana and joins the showrunner charlotte stoudt (Homeland). It is expected that the production of this new season will begin in the first days of September with a view to its premiere in the summer of next year.

The second season earned four Golden Globe nominations, including one for Jennifer Aniston. (Apple TVPlus)

The second season of The Morning Show got nominations for Emmy by Witherspoon Y Crudupas well as by the guest actress Marcia Gay Harden.

In addition to this project, Hamm recently joined the cast of the anthology Fargo and this same year he came to the big screen thanks to his participation in the film Top Gun: Maverickwhich received excellent reviews among specialists and made more than 1,300 million dollars worldwide at the box office.

The second season was better received by critics than the first. (Apple TVPlus)

jon will also be in charge of the actors who give voice to the protagonists of the animated series of Fox titled Grimsburgwhich is expected to hit the small screen before the end of 2022.

For the third season of The Morning Show, charlotte stoudt will serve as showrunner and executive producer, while Aniston, Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter Y kristine hahn will continue as executive producers, while mimi leder will be the director.

The third season will no longer feature Steve Carrell. (Apple TVPlus)

The second season of this series had a better rating than the first part. In the story, the viewer was able to witness the death of Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), who in the first installment had been outed as a habitual sexual abuser and fired from the titular morning show.

Mitch spent most of season two in Italy where, after a visit from his former co-anchor Alex (Aniston), died in a car accident.

