Jolla takes Android apps everywhere with AppSupport

The announcement was made at CES in Las Vegas, and concerns an innovative standalone technology through which it is possible run Android apps on any Linux compatible platform without the need to use Android Automotive or other services provided by Google. This is an important detail that will facilitate the adoption of Android apps in the automotive field within the infotainment tools.
AppSupport, the company says, is ready, and a major European builder has already adopted it for differentiate themselves from the competition. Not only automotive, however: Jolla’s solution can also be applied in other environments, including the Internet of Things. And it can also work on smartphones and tablets. “Both Salifish OS and AppSupport have been developed to ensure greater digital sovereignty and more monetization opportunities“explains the CEO Sami Pienimäki.