Johnson’s tribulations hide deep divisions in the UK

The end of Boris Johnson was in sight. The control over the power of the British prime minister, [que anunció ayer su dimisión] He has disappeared after the resignation of two senior members of his cabinet who have questioned his ability. But the debate over his suitability for the job hides deep divisions over a range of political issues. A new leader will find that they are even more difficult to reconcile.

The last time two ministers left government on the same day, in 2018, it was over their disagreement over how Theresa May was handling Brexit. Johnson was one of them. What was surprising about Tuesday’s exodus was the absence of disagreement over policies. Instead, Foreign Minister Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, the health secretary, alluded to the prime minister’s apparent lack of ethics.

However, the chaos of the Johnson administration has helped obscure fundamental and unresolved debates about Britain’s direction after leaving the European Union. The government has pursued both state intervention and free trade, and has talked of cutting taxes while increasing the tax burden to the highest percentage of GDP since the 1950s. It has also advocated financial liberalization while introducing vague and far-reaching powers to intervene in company takeovers. Johnson has prioritized international cooperation on Ukraine and climate change, while he has controversially legislated to nullify parts of the Brexit deal with the EU, less than two years after signing it.

These tensions are now resurfacing against the backdrop of a serious economic crisis. The Bank of England estimates that inflation will reach 11% by the end of the year, which, together with rising energy bills, will mean the second biggest cut in real household income in nearly 60 years.

Johnson’s departure will only serve to highlight these contradictions. The candidates to replace him will face questions on a series of topics. Will they cut taxes or try to keep public debt under control? Will they do more to protect consumers from high energy costs? Will they tear up or fix the deal on Northern Ireland? Will they pump state money into private companies or will they let market forces take their course?

Johnson’s 2019 electoral victory was largely due to his ability to persuade people on both sides of these debates that he agreed with them. Even if he could have prolonged his term for days, weeks, or even months, that balancing act would have come to an end. His potential successors will find the tensions inherent in Britain in 2022 even more difficult to resolve.