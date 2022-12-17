John Carmack, head of Oculus VR, leaves Meta

John Carmack is not only recognized as a legendary game programmer, with titles like Doom, Quake or Rage, behind him, but also as a pioneer of virtual reality who played a very important role within Meta.

In 2019, he left his role as Oculus’ CTO to pursue other Meta AI projects. And today, he is definitely leaving Meta.

john carmack leaves Meta, and has made his reasons very clear:

As anyone who listens to my Connect talks knows, I’ve always been pretty frustrated with how things are done on FB/Meta. Everything necessary for spectacular success is there, but it is not done effectively.

As expressed in his Twitter account, and can be seen in the extensive post he shares on Facebook, John Carmack was frustrated by the inefficiency of Meta. Of course, his words always referring to the development of virtual reality.

As he expresses it on more than one occasion, he resigns from his position as a consultant at Meta because he got tired of the fight he has to fight within the company so that they understand the problem. And even when he went to the higher command, the situation did not change:

I’ve had enough of the fight and have my own startup to run, but the fight can still be won! Virtual reality can bring value to the majority of people in the world, and no company is better positioned to do so than Meta. Maybe it’s actually possible to get there just by sticking with current practices, but there’s a lot of room for improvement.

So away from Meta, John Carmack will now turn his full attention to Keen Technologies, his startup dedicated to developing AI systems that can perform human tasks. A project that raised no less than 20 million dollars in a round of investors.