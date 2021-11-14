Joe Biden has no mercy on Huawei: He closes the last remaining door in the US.

President Joe Biden signed a law this week that closes one of the last doors that were open for Huawei and ZTE to do business in the United States.

Dubbed the Safe Equipment Act, the legislation received unanimous approval from the Senate and was passed by an overwhelming majority of 420 votes in favor and 4 against in the House of Representatives. This decision comes just days before a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The new regulations iwill prevent the Federal Communications Commission from licensing companies that the United States has deemed threats to national security, an increasing number of which are based in China.

With the passage of the law, legislators hope close the “drain” that allowed companies like Huawei and ZTE to apply for licenses provided those requests do not involve federal funds.

That hole is part of the reason the Federal Communications Commission was able to approve more than 3,000 applications from Huawei since 2018. Those approvals are part of the reason the agency is spending $ 1.9 billion on reimbursements to small Huawei vendors. Internet of the country to replace their Huawei and ZTE equipment.

«The Safe Equipment Act of 2021 will improve our security as a nation by ensuring that the use of unreliable communications equipment is not authorized within our borders“Said FCC President Jessica Rosenworcel.

During the transitional period between the presidencies of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, there was some uncertainty about whether the new administration would maintain its predecessor’s hawkish attitude toward Chinese companies. At least in the case of Huawei and ZTE, this news marks clear evidence of a continuation.

Earlier this year, the FCC formally named five Chinese companies – Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision and Dahua Technology – as threats to the national security of the United States. Then in July, Biden added 14 more Chinese companies to the blacklist.

Squeezing the FCC licenses was one of the last real opportunities for Huawei to penetrate US markets, something that is now nearly impossible.



