Jobs in Dublin: Dalata Hotel Group announces nearly 600 roles in Ireland and the UK

The Dalata Hotel Group has announced nearly 600 new roles as part of an expansion project in Ireland and the UK.

They are looking to hire for a wide variety of positions including baristas, bartenders, sous chefs, chef de partie’s, spa therapists, accommodation assistants, receptionists, fitness instructors, porters, marketing, sales, and accountants.

The Irish company is creating an estimated 595 roles across its Maldron and Clayton hotels with plenty available in Dublin followed by Limerick, Cork, Belfast, Galway, Wexford, Derry, Sligo, and Portlaoise.

Employees can enjoy added benefits like a free meal while working, discounted gym membership for them and their family, discounted health insurance and a bonus if they refer a friend.

The group has over 45 hotels across Ireland and the UK situated in prime locations.

Dermot Crowley, Dalata CEO Designate said: “Career progression and training is in our DNA at Dalata. We decided early in the pandemic that we needed to retain and protect our core teams.

“Those teams have been critical in the smooth re-opening of our hotels to all guests over the last four months.”

