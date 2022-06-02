JJRC X20, a drone with a three-axis stabilizer, 6K camera and less than 170 euros

I have been testing a drone that is worth divulging, the JJRC X20, available on the hekka website for a price of less than 170 euros.

It is a foldable drone with a 6K camera and three-axis stabilizer, with a 6K camera and features typical of higher-priced drones.

The video of the JJRC X20

I tell you the details in this video, where you can see its functions and everything it includes:

Price, link and characteristics of the JJRC X20

It is available at hekka.club for 170 dollars, with free shipping to Spain, and there you can see the points in which it stands out:

– It manages to position itself both by optics and by GPS

– The three-axis gimbal and 6K camera allows recording even in force 7 winds. It records video at 2048×1088 and takes photos at 5700×4275. It is true that I have seen better stabilizers in the sector, it is not perfect, but it has a good quality/price ratio.

– We can change the front camera and bottom camera with a single click.

– It has 5G Wi-Fi transmission.

– Allows a flight duration of up to 30 minutes.

– You can return home when the battery is low.

– It has a people tracking system.

– We can define a course of points based on GPS.

The drone weighs 510g, and the stabilizer is quite good, although I admit that the colors of the generated video are not as vivid as those achieved with other more expensive drones.

It’s easy to take from place to place, connects quickly with the mobile app, and can be easily configured to perform various activities, such as taking photos at any time.

About Hekka

Hekka is an online store where it is possible to find many products with great discounts, with international shipping on all of them.

Hekka has been updating their website now focusing on fashion and electronics, and they plan to add more categories in the future. At the moment they have concentrated on the mobile version of the web, they will give priority to the PC version later.