JioCinema Makes History; 3.2 Crore Viewers Watch The IPL Final

Reliance JioCinema created a new record for the most number of online viewers during the IPL 2023 Finals. After all, the match between GT & CSK had the entire nation on their feet, especially in the last over, where CSK still needed 13 runs to win.

The previous record was set by HotStar, the former official streaming partner of IPL. In July 2019, Hotstar set the record of 25.3 million viewers, and it remained unchallenged in the following seasons. That’s because soon after the 2019 match, Hotstart switched to a paid format for IPL, making many users stick to their TVs to watch the match.

Each match brought in a new wave of visitors which kept pushing the viewership to millions.

But with the onset of this season, the record was broken multiple times— thanks to JioCinema’s free streaming service. Another driving force was MS. Dhoni and CSK. Every time Dhoni played, viewers flocked to the platform in unimaginable numbers.

On a side note, Dhoni crossed yet another milestone by completing 250 IPL appearances. Also, after stumping Shubham Gill, the former Indian team captain reached the 300-stumps milestone. It looks like JioCinema wasn’t the only one to make recording-breaking history this season!

IPL’s Digital Rights

Hotstar (owned by Disney Star) was the first streaming platform to bring IPL to the digital world after winning 5-year ownership rights in 2018.

However, in 2022, after three days of intense bidding, Disney Star lost the digital rights over IPL to Viacom 18— the TV18 subsidiary that owns JioCinema— after they agreed to pay a massive sum of Rs 23,758 crore for 2023-2027.

Usually, the base price per match on TV is much higher than on digital platforms. If a TV match costs Rs 49 crores, the same match would cost only Rs 33 crores on digital platforms.

For the first 66 matches, Disney Star has managed to garner a total viewership of 482 million.

However, Viacom18 seemed so determined to bag the deal this time around that it agreed to pay Rs 50 crore per match for digital rights.

Disney Star, on the other hand, managed to win the TV rights for IPL. Viewership was fairly decent throughout the season for them. At one point during the “Rivalry Week”, close to 2.1 crore new users tuned into the channel.

Disney Star Network proudly reported that they have been successful in maintaining their record-breaking viewership streak since then. The final count of their viewership for the finals is yet to be announced.

JioCinema’s Rise To Popularity

This Ambani-backed OTT platform was launched in September 2016. In the initial years, its content followed the same trajectory as other OTT platforms in India— movies, web series, music videos, etc. However, its biggest break came with the 2022 FIFA, when it became the only Indian streaming platform to officially stream all the matches for free.

Now that IPL is over and JioCinema has managed to leave a memorable landmark in sports history, the company is headed towards making it big in the entertainment category.

Reports suggest that Viacom18 recently made a deal with WarnerBros and NBCUniversal to gain digital rights to their premium content. If the deal goes through as planned, JioCinema might land in direct competition with Amazon Prime and Netflix India.