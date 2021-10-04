Jett The Far Shore Review: A Poetic Story

Since the time of its first appearance, Jett: The Far Shore it has always presented itself as a particularly mysterious object, capable of generating a fair amount of interest, but also mixed with numerous doubts related to its decidedly unclear nature. There was a lot of curiosity, also because it is the new project by Superbrothers, already authors of that little cult of Sword & Sorcery EP, almost a decade after their last publication. Jett: The Far Shore is a video game that wants to tell about space and its exploration, going in a certain sense in the same direction as No Man’s Sky (if you haven’t read it, here is our review of No Man’s Sky) , but taking more liberties from a narrative point of view. The potential to emerge was all there, unfortunately though Jett: The Far Shore fails in its intent, revealing itself to be a title with more shadows than lights.

Jett: the story

The game tells the story of Mei, one of the few chosen by her people to take part in a space expedition that will take her to explore deep space in search of a new home for her people, left to themselves on a dying planet and hopeless. The first half hour of play is very powerful, managing to condense in a very short time a myriad of very interesting ideas, and sees Mei struggling with the last preparations before his departure.

Crossing the first threshold of the game you find yourself immersed in a dull world in which the dominant color is brown which in some way tells the desperate conditions. A small gathering of people has gathered around us, singing what looks like a melancholy farewell song, which resounds in the air as Mei prepares to say goodbye to her parents forever. Her journey will take her to the other side of the universe and will last a millennium:those are really his last moments on his home planet in the company of his loved ones.

Following a short tutorial that will teach us how to fly the Jett (the small spaceship that will keep us company for the entire duration of the interstellar journey), the time has come to reach the cosmodrome from which the expedition will officially start. At the foot of the cosmodrome an oceanic expanse of people has gathered who protect themselves from the poisonous air with gas masks while singing for Mei and her expedition companions.

Once again, Jett sets up a silent but extremely effective and touching narrative: it’s hard not to feel the eyes and hopes of those people who are about to abandon themselves forever in search of a new planet. It’s a shame this is exactly when Jett: The Far Shore stops working.

The unsustainable slowness of the cosmos

A thousand years go by. Mei wakes up from her millennial hypersleep with her traveling companions in the vicinity of what the sacred scriptures of her people have described as the planet designated for the creation of the new world. Once the commands of the jett are taken back in hand, the exploration of the celestial body begins and we realize the first, great problem of the game: Jett is a very slow, cumbersome and uncomfortable title.

The Superbrothers team has decided to almost clearly separate the exploratory phases aboard the spaceship from the more narrative ones, which usually take place with the feet firmly planted on the ground. The problem is that this type of approach forces you to deal with the parts dedicated to exploration, which Superbrothers almost seems to have made very heavy and seemingly endless by choice, almost as if it wanted to immediately remove anyone who was not really ready to approach. to the game. Let’s be clear: flying the Jett in the more open areas is actually very pleasant, also thanks to the haptic feedback and the Dualsense triggers that allow you to perceive any turbulence with great precision, as well as the propulsion of the rockets or the stopping force of the air brakes.

Unfortunately, however, this is not enough, because everything else does not work. If on the one hand, in fact, it is positive that the freedom to control the ship has not been left also on the vertical axis, in order to simplify the controls and make them more immediate, on the other hand this unfortunately means that the Jett always tries to remain at a given height from the ground, effectively gluing it to it and making every precision maneuver decidedly difficult. An unfortunate choice, if you take into account the fact that much of the game is based precisely on free exploration and analysis of the environments.

It happens very often to get stuck between trees and rocks on the surface, as well as frequently what could be spectacular stunts are interrupted by the fact that, a few meters below the Jett, the terrain changes slope forcing the ship to an unexpected dive downwards. There is a large number of video games that are based on the very concept of movement and that enhance its freedom: from Flower to Journey, passing through Haven (here you can read our review of Haven) and the beautiful The Pathless; the titles from which to draw inspiration for a movement system based on sliding freely were there, but the Superbrothers team has decided to head in a direction that turns out to be infinitely worse and much less satisfying.

Jett’s anti-game design

The most obvious flaw of the whole operation lies in the imbalance between the narrative sections, which are the real engine of the game, and the long exploratory sequences. The plot itself is quite interesting

and tells a story that touches with a certain sensitivity issues such as faith, fear of the unknown and remorse, however, we find ourselves too often struggling with the fact that to make it progress it is necessary to collide with the gameplay phases on board the jett. Slowness itself isn’t a big deal, especially when it comes to science fiction. It is clear that the slowness in the movements is useful to understand the vastness of the unknown planet that is being explored for the first time. The problem lies in the fact that there are moments in which the game imposes a series of tedious and uninteresting missions, the result of an absolutely uninspired game design.

In particular, during the first chapter, the game requires you to explore a sandy islet in the middle of the sea. Nothing strange so far, except that at that juncture we are forced to spend twenty minutes analyzing life forms and natural formations without being able to progress in any way, bewildered on a strip of land that offers very little information on what to do. This is the first of the major interruptions in the game’s progression that return over and over again throughout the story, however, made with little care and overshadowed by the lacking technical sector of the title.

Often, in fact, it happens to get stuck between the inlets of the landscape or, worse, to sink below the ground level, thus remaining blocked until it is possible to exploit the same glitch on the contrary to re-emerge. Other times, however, we are dealing with environmental puzzles that are thoughtfully thought and made worse, which quickly turn into grueling trial and error sessions that are easily avoidable.

The impression is that not even Superbrothers had very clear in mind in which direction to orient Jett: The Far Shore, which ends up being a video game that alternates fascinating pieces of plot with lenses and cumbersome explorations of its setting without almost never being able to mix them at best. . It is a pity, because the work has its own dignity, especially if we take into consideration its beautiful alien atmospheres or the post-Soviet references to the culture of the people of Mei or the esoteric vibrations emanating from the religious system on which it rests.

Also sorry why Jett: the Far Shore is framed by a wonderful soundtrack, which is at the same time dreamy, alien, engaging and composed with great taste. Just like in the case of Sword & Sworcery EP, we are talking about one of the cornerstones of the experience, a phenomenal trigger for the emotional power that characterizes some of the two most successful sequences. In fact, Jett: the Far Shore would have worked infinitely better if the team had decided to scale the gameplay to focus on the emotional and sensory component of the production, instead of stepping out of the way without having a clear direction to go.