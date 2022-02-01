Jennifer López and Maluma together in a virtual concert that Snapchat will celebrate

Snap Inc, the parent company behind the Snapchat app, does not share the same approach as Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent company, when it comes to metaverses as virtual spaces reached by escaping the physical world, seeing them as more as well as virtual worlds that must be joined with the physical world to create new experiences.

Despite this, and despite having no ambitions when it comes to creating his own metaverse in the future, The company has partnered with the Universal record company to offer a virtual concert on February 3, starring Jennifer Lopez and Colombian pop singer Maluma..



An experience that could mark a before and after

The concert will take place on a dedicated website, where attendees will simply need to log in using their Snapchat accounts.

López and Maluma will be represented by their respective 3D Bitmoji avatars, as will the virtual concert attendees, who will also enjoy different interactive effects throughout the concert, which will last about ten minutes.

This concert is launched as a promotion of the next romantic comedy also starring both singers, Jennifer López and Maluma, and which will be called “Marry Me”also serving as a test for the company, although it is unknown if it has plans to launch new concerts in the future.

The idea is not ruled out since, as they comment on Engadget, if they become a great success, they can still rethink it in order to direct efforts to create new virtual concerts on a regular basis in the future.

This could serve to differentiate you from the metaverse experiences offered by companies like Meta in the future, as well as being an entertainment element with which you can reach a greater number of users.

It will be a matter of the virtual concert being held to find out the results, and if they give wings to the company also directing its eyes to future virtual concerts, as the developers of Fortnite considered at the time.

Link: Virtual Concert Website