Jennifer Connelly joins Joel Edgerton in “Dark Matter”, the next Apple TV+ series

After this has been an excellent year for co-starring in the film Top Gun: Maverickwhich in addition to having good reviews became a box office success, raising more than $1.4 billionthe actress is preparing to jump from the big screen to television to take one of the main roles in the science fiction series Dark Matter.

Variety disclosed that, Connelly has joined this production of TV+ in which you will share credits with Joel and that it will be an adaptation of the novel by Blake Crouch, Dark Mother, and that in its first season it will be composed of nine episodes.

This will be only the second time that Jennifer Connelly takes the leading role in a series. (Reuters)

Crouch is adapting this new project for the small screen and will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. Edgerton is also an executive producer, while Matt Tolmach Y David Manpearl of Matt Tolmach Productions are executive producers, with Jakob Verbruggen set to direct the first three episodes. Sony Pictures Television will produce this show.

The story follows Jason Desen (Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who, one night, while walking home through the streets of Chicago, is kidnapped and taken to an alternate version of his life. Suddenly everything becomes a nightmare when the man tries to return to his reality in the midst of the multiverse of lives that he could have lived.

Joel Edgerton in addition to starring, will also be a producer on the series. (Reuters)

In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to return to his true family and save them from the most terrifying and unbeatable enemy imaginable: himself. in this project Connelly will play Danielathe wife of Jason.

Dark Matter explores the idea that every decision made in life leads to the creation of totally different parallel realities. That means that all the little choices we make every day give birth to entire universes, where the flow of history is changed.

Book written by Blake Crouch on which the new Apple TV + series will be based. (Crown Publishing Group)

The works of Blake Crouch they have previously been adapted for television. His trilogy of novels Wayward Pines was adapted into the Fox drama series of the same name, while his novel good behavior was moved to the television show with the same title as the book. Some other writings by the writer include quit, Famous Y recursion.

This is one of the few television roles that the winner of the Oscar has had throughout his career. He currently stars in the series Snowpiercerwhat in Latin America can see through Netflix and that is about to conclude with its next fourth season.

“Snowpiercer”: Connelly stars in this series based on the popular movie of the same name, which will come to an end after four seasons. (Netflix)

In 2000 he also starred in the drama Fox on wall street titled The Street. Dark Matter It will be the fifth series that the actress performs in the more than 40 years of her career and it will be only the second in which she has the leading role.

