Jen Rubin’s Latest Ron DeSantis Hit Piece Hilariously Does Not Have the Intended Effect – RedState

Dunking on the Washington Post’s almost seems cruel at this point in her career as a politically homeless grifter hungry for acceptance and desperate to be taken seriously by the NYC/DC cocktail circuit.

But she’s a public figure and newspaper columnist who on a daily basis writes with the intention of influencing both voters and public policy, so the things she screeches about on her Twitter page and her Biden administration-approved opinion pieces are fair game for mockery and criticism (with a heavy emphasis on mockery).

Case in point, a recent obnoxious screed she wrote fretting about Florida Gov. , because apparently in her view (and that of many other NeverTrump types) the best way to reverse the decades of damage Democrats have done to this country and put it on the right path is to destroy anyone who possesses the wherewithal–not to mention, dare I say, the brass ones–to do the work needed to be done in order to achieve that goal:

Hilariously, her piece did not have the intended effect, with many noting how happy it would make them if DeSantis turned America into a national version of Florida.

“There is no better endorsement,” suggested one.

“Hell yeah, imagining greatness,” wrote another.

There were lots more along those lines, because as it turns out, being unapologetically pro-life, pro-parent, pro-school choice, pro-law and order, pro-taking it to the media, and anti-woke is actually very appealing to a lot of folks, and it was more than enough to carry DeSantis over the top in the 2022 gubernatorial election in record numbers.

As to how well all of this will translate nationally should DeSantis decide to throw his hat into the ring for 2024 is anybody’s guess, but I know I’m not the only conservative looking forward to finding out one way or the other.

Relatedly, Rubin also kept it classy in another attack she lobbed at DeSantis, this time over the boots he wears:

his heels look rather high. is he embarassed about his height? — Jennifer “Pro-privacy” Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 27, 2023

Rubin’s petty swipe follows a similar line used by, among others, American Bridge president Pat Dennis, who in February proclaimed without evidence that DeSantis “consistently wears high-heeled boots in order to appear taller.” Dennis wasn’t very appreciative of people alerting him about how cowboy boots are, you know, supposed to have thick heels on them.

As for Jen Rubin, her critics – as usual – got the last laugh on her, pointing to what she tweeted when 2016 Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush dinged Sen. Marco Rubio, also a presidential candidate at the time, about his height:

Too funny. As I’ve said many times before, the Usual Suspects almost always wind up telling on themselves, don’t they?

