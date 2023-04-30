Jellyfish-Bot: The robot inspired by jellyfish to clean the oceans

Concerns about the environmental impact of marine pollution have increased significantly in recent years, and jellyfish have become a source of inspiration for scientists seeking solutions. Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems (MPI-IS) in Stuttgart have developed a robot inspired by jellyfish, which could be a solution to clean up the oceans.

Technology behind the Jellyfish-Bot

The Jellyfish-Bot is designed to be energy efficient, versatile, and nearly silent. It is made up of several layers, with some layers making it tough, others keeping it afloat, and another layer of polymer that functions as a floating skin. The key to the Jellyfish-Bot’s movement is its artificial muscles, known as HASELs. HASELs are plastic bags filled with liquid dielectric and partially covered by electrodes. By applying a high voltage to an electrode, the surrounding water becomes negatively charged, creating a force between the positively charged electrode and the negatively charged water. This force pushes the oil inside the bags back and forth, causing the bags to contract and relax, mimicking actual muscle movement.

- Advertisement -

Possible applications of the Jellyfish-Bot

The most obvious application of the Jellyfish-Bot is cleaning up the oceans. According to the MPI-IS scientists, the robot can move and catch objects without physical contact, operating alone or in combination with other robots. Additionally, the Jellyfish-Bot can circulate water around it, which is useful for collecting objects such as debris particles. It is also capable of collecting fragile biological samples, such as fish eggs. Also, due to its jellyfish-inspired design, the Jellyfish-Bot is quiet and gentle in its interaction with the environment.

Future challenges

The Jellyfish-Bot is a promising technology, but there are still challenges to overcome. One of the biggest challenges is wireless power. The robot currently relies on a power cord for its power, limiting its range and mobility. However, the scientists behind the project are working to develop wireless robots that can be used to clean up the oceans.

Another challenge is the robot’s ability to operate in complex and unstructured environments. Existing underwater robots are mostly bulky, with rigid bodies that cannot explore or sample in complex, unstructured environments. The Jellyfish-Bot, with its jellyfish-inspired design, is better suited to these environments, but there’s still work to be done to improve its movement and debris-collecting capabilities.

What is clear is that while the Jellyfish-Bot is gentle in its interaction with the environment, it is still an artificial object that can have a negative impact on marine ecosystems. The scientists behind the project must ensure that the robot does not cause harm while collecting biological samples or collecting waste.