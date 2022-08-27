Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins “The Boys”: what are his other works related to comics

Dean in “The Walking Dead.” (Gene Page/AMC)

It is not the first time that the actor is related to the star series of Prime VideoHowever, it was only now confirmed for the fourth season of TheBoys. This could not be a better cast for the series that is already in the middle of filming the fourth installment, since the actor has a long experience in embodying characters that come from cartoons.

The rumors began in mid-2020 and the starting point was the actor’s intention to be part of the series, which he expressed on his Twitter account. It should be noted that at that time he was shooting exclusively for The Walking Dead and it was very difficult to intersperse filming due to the covid-19 isolation protocols. But the time has finally come and he is ready to join the filming that has begun for the fourth installment.

Jensen Ackles finally he was the great star of the third installment and now the actor who already played several characters from the , including Negan and The Comedian of Watchmen. As he is already public knowledge, the actor is one of the funniest in the entire industry and looks for the roles he is interested in acting. Thus he began his campaign in 2020 and today, after an attempt that did not happen, he finally lands in fiction.

From a solid experience in interpreting characters from comics, we review each one of them.

Deny- The Walking Dead

He was the most villainous villain of the series and his entrances and exits broke audience records. He managed to incredibly take over the character and thus was recognized worldwide, by Negan, the bad guy from The Walking Dead and the best rival of Rick Grimes (andrew lincoln).

joins-The-Boys-what-are-his-other.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> The actor was Negan in “The Walking Dead.” (Gene Page/AMC) joins-The-Boys-what-are-his-other.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

The Comedian- Watchmen

The criticized but solid adaptation by Zack Snyder of Watchmenthe Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons and John Higgins comic, hit theaters in 2009 and had it Jeffrey Dean Morgan as one of the most characteristic and sharp characters of the entire comic. The same was impeccable and that’s where his name began to take on importance because he represented very well the necessary tone for the character.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan in “Watchmen.” (Paramount Pictures)

Thomas Wayne- Batman vs. Superman

In the movie where the Batman of Ben Affleck, the story of the murder of Bruce Wayne’s parents was told again, and Thomas Wayne was the criminal who carried it out. Yes, another comic book character, perhaps one of the most important because of his key role as a founding influence on Batman. His appearance as Thomas turned Batman in Flashpoint was long rumored, but it didn’t happen. Or at least not for now.

The actor was also in “Batman vs. Superman.” (Warner Bros.)

“Delighted to welcome Jeffrey Dean Morgan to TheBoys S4. However, I cannot confirm that he is already putting on the suit”, celebrated the official Twitter account of TheBoys. And the actor replied, “I can’t express how excited I am. Many thanks to Eric Kripke, AMC Plus and TheBoys to find a way to fit both agendas. It has not been easy. What a thrill!”. Undoubtedly, there is a very strong connection between the actor and this type of character.

So far it is not known who the actor will play or if it will be a recurring character or an appearance with fewer minutes on the screen as was thought for the third season, but everything indicates that it will be a role that will cover the entire fourth edition. What is clear is that he will have to play an important role to enter right at this very complicated and tense moment in the series: on the one hand, star light makes members stronger TheBoysbut Ryan (son of Homelander) and Vice President Neuman give the group of superheroes an advantage.

TheBoys won’t be back until the end of next year Prime Video.

