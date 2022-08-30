Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer who is Netflix’s new obsession

Productions about serial s are among the most viewed both on television and in streaming, hence platforms such as have developed anthological projects such as Conversations With a Killer (conversations with killers), which in its first two seasons has presented the cases of two famous serial criminals, Ted Bundy Y John Wayne Gacy.

Now the online company has announced that the new object of study in this program will be the murderer , responsible for the deaths of at least 17 adults and children between the 1970s and 1990s, who died in 1994 while serving several life sentences in prison.

Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested in 1991, accused of at least 17 murders. (Marny Malin/Sygma via Getty Images)

The entertainment service announced that the docuseries that will arrive in its catalog on October 7 will be immersed in the case of Dahmerone of the most notorious serial killers in USA.

According to Netflix: “When the police milwaukee entered the apartment jeffrey, 31, in 1991, they weren’t prepared for what they would find.” From a freezer full of human heads to decomposing body parts, the discovery amounted to the grisly personal museum of a sadistic killer. Dahmer quickly confessed to sixteen murders in Wisconsin in the space of four years, in addition to another murder in Ohiobut the most shocking revelation involved acts of necrophilia and cannibalism.

Dahmer died on November 28, 1994, after having a prison fight. He was 34 years old. (Curt Borgwardt/Sygma via Getty Images)

conversations with a killer uses never-before-heard audio interviews between Dahmer and his defense team to delve into the criminal’s mind and explain why he sexually assaulted minors and stalked black gay men outside bars in the 1980s.

The three-part docuseries not only delves into the psyche of the killer, it also examines the responsibility of the police at the time, who may have been able to stop him before he committed more crimes. This project has a script Ryan Murphycreator of various productions such as glee, American Horror Story Y The Polititian.

Ryan Murphy works on both Netflix projects. (Reuters)

As if this wasn’t enough, Netflix He is also working on the final details for a series on Jeffrey Dahmerwhich will star Evan Peters (X-Men: Apocalypse) and of which the first images have already been released.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Storyis the title of this new production that tells the story of the serial killer in a miniseries divided into 10 episodes and that is also created by himself Murphy and his former collaborator,r Ian Brennan.

Evan Peters will play Jeffrey Dahmer. (Netflix)

The screenplay was written by Murphy along with Brennan (scream queens) Y David McMillan (Sleepy Hollow), and the three directors who will be in charge of the project are: carl franklin (House of Cards), who directs the pilot episode, paris barclay (NYPD Blue) Y Janet Mock (Pose). This trio of filmmakers will also executive produce the series along with Ryan and Ian.

According to dead line, Monster will span the 1960s, 70s and 80s, and will conclude with the arrest of Dahmer in 1991. It is expected to have a more psychological focus than other adaptations of the assassin’s story. Also, the show will focus more on how these murders were allowed to happen for so many years.

Peters and Murphy have worked before on shows like “American Horror Story.” (Netflix)

The fiction tells the story of one of the most notorious serial killers in USAtold from the point of view of the victims and dives into the incompetence and apathy of the police that allowed the native of Wisconsin embarked on a multi-year killing spree with complete impunity.

The series will address at least 10 cases in which Dahmer he was almost stopped. The production is also expected to touch on white privilege, as jeffreya handsome white man, had police and judges repeatedly release him when he was charged with minor offences.

