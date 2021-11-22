JBS is covered with the purchase of BioTech Foods

JBS reinforces its vegetal coverage. The Brazilian meat giant, which is worth 14,000 million euros, has agreed to purchase the Basque BioTech Foods for 90 million, which includes an investment of 36 million in a new “cultured protein” plant. It is also building a laboratory meat research facility in Brazil.

BioTech is a baby compared to Vivera, a 31-year-old manufacturer of meat substitutes that JBS bought in April for $ 341 million. The investment in BioTech’s factory suggests that it was pursuing the firm’s technology and that it plans to take care of the rest.

The transaction reflects the shift of the consumer goods giants toward buying early-stage companies to stay ahead of big trends such as direct selling to consumers. As Unilever learned with the 2016 purchase of the $ 1 billion dollar razor company Dollar Shave Club, startups are slow to show up in revenue.