JBL Tune 720BT is launched in Brazil as the brand’s new headphones with 76-hour autonomy

Harman announced this Tuesday (27) the launch of the Tune 720BT, its new circus-auricular headphones that promise long autonomy and state-of-the-art connectivity features to offer high quality audio without the need for cables. The accessory features a minimalist design with joints that allow its fold to be transported more safely. Your headband is padded and the audio outputs have soft pads to ensure more comfort during long periods of use.

Just like the JBL Quantum 360X, a gamer headset recently launched in the Europeian market for R$899, the Tune 720BT is equipped with 40mm dynamic speakers, ensuring a more intense volume level without consuming too much energy.

An interesting feature of the brand’s new headset is its support for multipoint connection, which allows you to connect it to up to two devices at the same time via Bluetooth 5.3, a more efficient wireless connection technology than the previous generation. Fossil Gen 6 will be the first Pure Wear OS 3 smartwatch If a call comes in while the user is watching video on another device, such as a PC, the JBL Tune 720BT switches directly to the mobile phone.

Other features include Voice Aware, which lets you hear your own voice during a call, and EQ controls via the JBL Headphones app, where audiophiles can select from pre-set profiles — Vocal, Jazz, Bass, Club, Studio and Extreme Bass — or customize each frequency as desired. The JBL Tune 720BT has a battery that promises up to 76 hours of autonomy. Via USB-C, a five-minute charge provides up to an additional 3 hours of continuous playback.

price and availability

The JBL Tune 720BT is now available for purchase through the brand’s official website in two color options: black and white. O Suggested price is R$ 399.

