JBL Tour Pro 2: headphones with integrated screen in the charging case are homologated in Brazil

JBL seems to be preparing the launch of a new sound accessory in Europe. We found out this Friday (16) that its national arm received the Tour Pro 2 homologation, its new wireless headphones (TWS) that stand out for their charging case with integrated screen🇧🇷 The Certificate of Technical Compliance was requested by Harman do Brasil and issued by the NCC Group on December 1st. Certification documents include images of the headphones and their charging case with integrated display. The accessory will be accompanied by a USB-A to USB-C cable and various sizes of silicone tips. Look:

(Images: Screenshots/National Telecommunications Agency)

Announced in September, the JBL Tour Pro 2 is equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers with active noise cancellation (ANC) and spatial audio support. The headphones feature six state-of-the-art microphones to ensure minimal distortion for calls, voice recordings and more. The model delivers state-of-the-art features, which means that will leave the factory with Bluetooth 5.3 LE support, which promises maximum audio quality without interfering with energy consumption. The headphones, by the way, have a battery life of up to 40 hours of music playback — 10 hours on the headphone battery and 30 hours with the recharge of the device. marry🇧🇷

What about the screen integrated into the case? The small 1.5-inch LED display on the front of the headphone charging accessory allows you to view the battery status, adjust the ANC, receive calls and perform several other commands without having to interact with the cell phone. It should be remembered that the Tour Pro 2 reached the market with a suggested price of US$ 249 (about R$ 1,319), that is, it is a little more expensive than Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which costs US 229 in the United States, but is sold in Europe for R$ 1,499.

