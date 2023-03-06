JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones launched in Brazil with ANC and up to 50 hours of battery life

A JBL announced the arrival of the JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones in the Europeian market. The premium product promises to deliver pure sound through various noise reduction technologies and a battery with up to 50 hours of playback. According to the manufacturer, the model combines JBL’s best hybrid noise cancellation (ANC) with the tuned transducers of the legendary JBL Pro sound, filling your ears with the purest sound anywhere.





With the JBL Headphones app, you can choose between three different audio modes for playing games, videos or music, in addition to being able to activate Ambient Aware and Talk Thru technologies, to immerse yourself in or stay tuned for ambient sounds. The voice assistant can be accessed with the traditional "Alexa" and "OK, Google" or with a keyword customized by the user. The driver size of the JBL Tour ONE M2 is 40mm and the product supports Bluetooth 5.3 technology.




