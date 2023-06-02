JBL Sub BassPro Go gets wall charger to expand charging options

- Advertisement -

A JBL officially announced that the Sub BassPro Go Bluetooth speaker now has with a wall charger, allowing the user to also charge the equipment outside the fixed base that is in the car, making it more practical. According to the manufacturer, the purpose of the novelty is to bring even more versatility to the model’s owners, who can now have a powerful sound inside the car and the ease of being able to take the same speaker wherever they want.





Remember that the JBL Sub BassPro Go arrived in Europe in September 2021 and has a configuration of two speakers and a subwoofer for bass, ensuring greater sound fidelity, with the power of the amplifier of 100 W RMS. - Advertisement - The product can be easily disconnected from its base to be used as a speaker with Bluetooth 4.2 and is rated IPX5 splashproof, chemical resistant, preventing dirt from entering and making it easy to clean.





The built-in rechargeable battery has an autonomy of up to 8 hours of playback, in addition to an integrated Powerbank to keep mobile devices charged during use. The device also has adjustable settings to maximize bass. LG’s Smart 4K OLED TV that rolls up, already on sale in Spain Finally, the JBL Sub BassPro Go supports the technology JBL Connect, which connects up to three mobile devices for music sharing in simultaneous playback. The product is available at the JBL online store for BRL 2,999.