jbl presents perfect tws headphones to play with your mobile

JBL’s Quantum gaming headset family finally gets its first wireless model. It is about the JBL Quantum TWS, which can boast of having a magnificent surround sound thanks to the fact that they have QuantumSurround technology, the same as the other models in the JBL Quantum gaming range.

These new headphones They come with the same True Adaptive Noise Canceling and Ambient Aware features. The first of those mentioned is in charge of the noise cancellation, which adjusts depending on the noise around you, so you have no problem blocking outside sounds effectively.

The second mentioned function is with which you can adjust the external sound that you want to let through. This is really ideal if you are using the headphones on the street, so that you could avoid a possible accident, or to be able to talk to other people without removing the headphones.

More details of the JBL Quantum TWS

enlarge photo JBL Quantum TWS design JBL

This model also comes with a USB dongle, thanks to this you will have a low latency connection to all kinds of consoles and devices, like your desktop computer, Mac, your mobile phone and so on. And in case you don’t want to have to deal with cables, you can also use its connection via Bluetooth.

Another option you have available is use both connections at the same time, which would allow you to connect the headphones to your console through the use of cable, and at the same time receive calls from your mobile with the use of Bluetooth.

Being some very light headphones, they are really comfortable to enjoy long gaming sessions, and with just one charge, You can enjoy its use for 8 hours, to which 16 more hours are added if we add its transport case. As if this weren’t enough, they have a classification IPX5, so they are waterproof, which will come in handy to use them outside the home with complete peace of mind.

The price of the JBL Quantum TWS headphones is 149 euros, and they will hit the market in spring.

But these are not the only ones dedicated gaming headset presented by JBL at CES 2022. In addition, it has also announced the continuation of the Quantum 800 and 600 models, the JBL Quantum 810 and 610. These successors arrive with JBL QuantumSurround and DTS Headphone: X 2.0. Lastly, the firm also introduced its first gaming microphone, the JBL Quantum Stream, and all of these products will hit the market in the spring.

>