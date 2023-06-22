JBL launches Quantum TWS Air in Brazil as its new wireless headphones for gamers

- Advertisement -

JBL is expanding its national portfolio of audio devices with the launch of Quantum TWS Air, its headphones with a compact design and completely wireless. Aiming at gamers, the accessories arrive in Europe with an emphasis on their long autonomy and the exclusive technologies that guarantee high quality immersive sound. The headphones are equipped with 6.8mm speakers that support QuantumSURROUND, an immersive sound technology that ensures a better gaming experience. For a stable and conveniently wireless connection, the Quantum TWS Air comes with a dongle 2.4GHz USB-Cwhich reduces transmission latency.

In addition to benefiting gamers, the headphones also feature Dual Source technology, which allows you to connect accessories simultaneously to your Bluetooth device and PC. With this, it is possible to play music on the computer and switch to the cell phone when receiving a voice call quickly, for example. - Advertisement - Each Quantum TWS Air tip is capable of delivering up to 8 hours of continuous playback battery life. With the charging case, the headphones are able to work for up to 16 hours, promising a total autonomy of 24 hours.

For audiophiles who prefer to customize their headphone experience, you can change the Quantum TWS Air’s EQ settings via the JBL Quantum Engine, available for Windows and Mac computers, or via the JBL Headphones app, which can be downloaded from cell phone with Android or iOS.

price and availability

Available in a single option in black, the Quantum TWS Air is already on sale on the official JBL website with suggested retail price of BRL 499. For those looking for a more powerful option for console games, the brand recently introduced the Quantum 360X, a headset optimized for Xbox but perfectly compatible with PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC.

