JBL launches new in-ear headset with Bluetooth 5.3 LE and touch screen in the charging case

JBL launched on Tuesday (30) two new models of wireless headphones for users of the brand looking for in-ear and on-ear models with high sound quality and embedded technology. These devices are part of the brand’s portfolio of advanced headphones, including options that cover both those who prefer discreet formats and headphones.

JBL Tour Pro 2

Starting with the Tour Pro 2, the earbuds feature an in-ear shape with a small construction and anatomic design designed to fit snugly into the ear canal. This model features 10 mm drivers and active noise cancellation (ANC) mode using six microphones to muffle external noise such as on the streets or noisy places. - Advertisement - Connectivity is performed via 5.3 Low Energy (LTE) — a version that reduces energy consumption, extending the device’s autonomy — with a lifespan of up to 40 hours using the case, an accessory that according to JBL is the first in the world to bring a touchscreen display that can be used by the user.

According to the company, the small 1.45-inch LED screen is touch sensitive, allowing you to configure the headphones without interacting with the smartphone. In this display it is possible to activate or deactivate the ANC, check the battery percentage and receive calls, in addition to other simple commands. This model was announced with MSRP of US$ 249, around R$ 1,265 in direct conversion, available in black and champagne; There is no release date in Europe.

JBL Tour Pro Plus

Unlike the previous one, the JBL Tour Pro Plus gives up the discreet look by adopting the on-ear format and maintaining some features of the smaller variant, such as Bluetooth 5.3 LTE connectivity, active noise cancellation mode and six microphones built into the device. - Advertisement - There are also 6.8mm drivers and nearly 30 hours of battery life with ANC enabled. Fast charging allows the user to have five hours of use with just 10 minutes on the socket, a useful feature for those who forget to recharge their headphones before leaving home.

The JBL Tour Pro Plus can be found for US$ 200, around R$ 1,015, also in black and champagne colors. Like the in-ear model, this one also has no release date in Europe.

