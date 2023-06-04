JBL Flip 6 on sale at Amazon for up to 23% off

- Advertisement -

As of June 1, the JBL Flip 6 portable speaker(opens in a new tab) is on sale at Amazon for 23% off, bringing its price down from 129.95 to just $99.95. Snag it now, and get ready for pool season.

For a truly memorable summer experience, a great portable wireless speaker is a must. From pool parties and beach days to summer travel and long outdoor runs, a good speaker can elevate your experience and let you enjoy great music whenever you need it. And with the JBL Flip 6 portable speaker on sale at Amazon for 23% off(opens in a new tab), you can snag one for just less than $100.

Believe us: This speaker is the speaker of the summer. After all, using your phone for music is not a great option (unless you want a drenched phone!), and it won’t be as loud as you’d like. The JBL Flip 6(opens in a new tab) will change that.

A great outdoor option, this extremely portable speaker is both IP67 waterproof and dustproof, ensuring it survives the elements. It also gives you up to 12 hours of playtime with a single charge, so you won’t have to worry about it dying in the middle of your party (or a particularly long pool day).

In addition, despite its small size, this speaker packs a ton of power in its drivers. The PartyBoost feature allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound, and you can even link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to make things extra loud. It’s equipped for deep bass tunes for all your dancing needs, and has Bluetooth 5.1 for easy pairing. Not to mention, it’s super portable to carry around to your friends’ homes.

For a truly memorable party experience, grab the JBL Flip 6(opens in a new tab) on sale for $99.95. Available in a variety of vibrant colors, its rugged design makes it a great option for the summer.