JBL Charge 5 launches with Wi-Fi connectivity, up to 20 hours of battery life and more

JBL has just launched the Charge 5 Wi-Fi wireless speaker on the Europeian market, a model that stands out for bringing new connectivity and maintaining features dear to users, such as water resistance (IP67), Bluetooth and a built-in powerbank enabling charge other devices, in addition to brand-exclusive technologies. As the company explains, Wi-Fi connectivity provides a “special and immersive sound experience, without interruptions”, working in conjunction with Bluetooth for pairing with smartphones, laptops and other devices. As stated in the technical sheet, it is possible to play music through AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music, Chromecast built-in and Spotify.

This model has Bluetooth v5.3 and battery life with up to 20 hours of non-stop playback guaranteeing a long time of fun with only 4 hours of recharging. In terms of sound, the JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi natively supports the Original Pro Sound certification, which provides sound with "deep and powerful bass". The design and construction are similar to other models of the brand, maintaining the cylindrical shape and buttons at the top, with emphasis on the Wi-Fi icon on the right side that differentiates the Charge 5 and Charge 5 Wi-Fi versions. "The powerful JBL Original Pro Sound and deep bass of the JBL Charge 5 portable speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth keep you moving at your own personal pace. continues to use your phone.", highlights JBL on its website.

Technical specifications: Model No.: JBL Charge 5 WiFi

JBL Charge 5 WiFi Transducer: 52mm x 90mm woofer, 20mm tweeter

52mm x 90mm woofer, 20mm tweeter Rated output power: 30W RMS woofer, 10W RMS tweeter

30W RMS woofer, 10W RMS tweeter Frequency response: 60Hz to 20kHz

60Hz to 20kHz Signal-to-noise ratio: > 80 dB

> 80 dB Battery type: 27 Wh lithium-ion polymer battery (3.6 V/7,500 mAh equivalent)

27 Wh lithium-ion polymer battery (3.6 V/7,500 mAh equivalent) Battery recharge time: 4 hours

4 hours Music playback time: up to 20 hours

up to 20 hours USB port: Type C

Type C USB Power: 5V/2A (maximum)

5V/2A (maximum) Bluetooth version: 5.3

5.3 Bluetooth profile: AVRCP 1.5, A2DP1.3

AVRCP 1.5, A2DP1.3 Bluetooth transmitter power: < 13 dBm (EIRP)

< 13 dBm (EIRP) Bluetooth transmitter modulation: GFSK, π/4 DQPSK, 8 DPSK

GFSK, π/4 DQPSK, 8 DPSK Dimensions (L x H x D): 223 x 9.7 x 94mm

223 x 9.7 x 94mm Weight: 1 kg

How much does it cost?

This product can be found at JBL's official website costing BRL 1,899 in cash with the possibility of paying in up to 6 installments of R$ 316.50 on a credit card or R$ 1,709.10 on a bank slip. For now, the speaker is not yet available in national retail stores, but it is expected that the speaker will have its availability expanded in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, customers can purchase the Charge 5 model (without Wi-Fi) which also brings high sound quality and cool features for users.