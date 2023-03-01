5G News
Jaylen Smith: Why Arkansas town has pinned its hopes on a teen mayor

Jaylen Smith: Why Arkansas town has pinned its hopes on a teen mayor

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
Jaylen Smith works with his door open to the street, an invitation to his town. Last year, the mayor of Earle, Arkansas, was a high school senior. Then he won a runoff election, pledging to staff police 24 hours a day, tear down derelict buildings, and bring back a supermarket.

He’s not the first teen mayor in the U.S. – Hillsdale, Michigan; Mount Carbon, Pennsylvania; and Roland, Iowa, are among cities that elected leaders right out of high school. But Mr. Smith is the youngest Black mayor in the country.

Why We Wrote This

Generation Z is stepping up in national politics and state legislature – and in this small Arkansas town. Instead of heading away to college, 18-year-old Jaylen Smith ran for mayor, and won.

Mr. Smith is part of a growing number of civically engaged members of Generation Z, says Layla Zaidane, president and CEO of the Millennial Action Project. In the past year, the number of millennials running for office increased by about 57%, says Ms. Zaidane, while the number in Generation Z nearly tripled. 

“Young people choosing to run towards our political system,” she says, is a result of the “twin forces of frustration that things aren’t better and a sense of agency that they can make it better.”

Outside, Mr. Smith can’t walk down the street without bumping into someone who – even if they’re raising a concern – can’t help hugging him, or telling him how proud they are of him.

The City Council meeting that night – Mayor Smith’s first – is standing room only.

He ends with a quote from the Bible to applause: “Let us not weary in doing well, for a new season we shall reap.” 

Many teenagers consider their wardrobes a statement of their identity. For 18-year-old Jaylen Smith, that means a suit instead of jeans and a backpack. Today, the new mayor of Earle, Arkansas, has dressed with special care: a navy two-piece suit, crisp white shirt, and brown dress boots. His tie is red. 

Tonight, he will call the City Council to order for the first time as mayor. He’s also heading into Memphis – 30 miles away – to buy his own car, a Nissan Altima.

“If you want to get somewhere, you have to act and dress like it,” he says. “And that’s what I did.”

If he’s nervous about his big speech, it doesn’t show as he does his job from an office with decor from the mid-20th century, from the burgundy-and-green striped wallpaper to the fake fruit vines wrapped around the brass sconces. The computer on his desk may be the only thing that, like Mr. Smith, hails from the 21st. 

He works with his door open to the street, an invitation to his town. 

