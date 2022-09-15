Java Applications: Eclipse JKube 1.9 unifies pull policy configuration

The collection of plugins and libraries for building cloud-native Java brings a new generic property.

released version 1.9. The plugin and library collection for creating container images with Docker, Google Jib or Red Hat OpenShift technology Source-to-Image (S2I) fixes some bugs and brings the new configuration property jkube.imagePullPolicy With. Initial support for JKube plugins, which are a refactoring of DMP plugins, is also included, and the Fabrik8 Kubernetes Client moves to version 6.1.1.

Cloud-native Java applications using JKube

- Advertisement -

JKube is based on the discontinued Maven plugin Fabric8 and is intended to enable the creation of cloud-native Java applications. It consists of three components: JKube Kit – the core logic of the library, which the other components refer to -, a Kubernetes Maven plugin and an OpenShift Maven plugin. In November 2019, JKube was donated to the Eclipse Foundation, where it received its first 1.0 release in 2020.

The plug-ins offer the options of zero configuration using default settings, inline configuration using XML syntax, and external configuration using templates of real deployment descriptors that are enriched by the plug-in, respectively.

What’s new in JKube 1.9

The new release adds the generic configuration property jkube.imagePullPolicy added. Until now, JKube offered different ways to configure the image pull policy of deployments and other types of controllers. The generic property that has now been introduced is intended to represent the preferred way of setting a pull policy for controllers, regardless of the enricher used. With the innovation, the previously used properties apply jkube.enricher.jkube-controller-from-configuration.pullPolicy and jkube.enricher.jkube-controller-replicaCount as deprecated.

Besides that, JKube 1.9 allows adding additional ones ImageStreamTag s in OpenShift Source-to-Image (S2I) builds. An image stream and its associated tags provide an abstraction to reference container images from within the OpenShift Container Platform.

- Advertisement -

For more information on JKube 1.9, including a video on using the new configuration property, see the announcement post. All changes are documented on GitHub.

